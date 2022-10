Lirik Lagu Tranz - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tranz - Gorillaz

Oscillate yourself tonight

When you're in your bed

Assimilate the dopamine

Passing through your head

When you get back on a Saturday night

And the room is caving in

Do you look like me, do you feel like me

Do you turn into your effigy?

Do you dance like this?

Forever

See yourself with Cupid's lake

Chipped in your head

Do you indicate to the satellites

Passing by the edge

When you get back on a Saturday night

And your head is caving in

Do you look like me, do you feel like me

Do you turn into your effigy?

Do you dance like this?

Forever

Do you dance like this?

Forever

Do you look like me

Do you burn like me

Do you look like me

Do you burn like me

Do you look like me

Do you burn like me

Do you turn into your effigy?

Do you dance like this?

Forever

Do you live like this?

Forever

Do you dance?

Do you dance?

Do you dance?

Do you dance?

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: The Now Now

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn / James Ellis Ford / Remi Kabaka