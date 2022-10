Low - Flo Rida ft. T-Pain

Hmm-mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Let me talk to 'em, let me talk to 'em

Let it rain

Hmm-mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Let me talk to 'em

Come on

Shawty had them Apple Bottom jeans (Jeans), boots with the fur (With the fur)