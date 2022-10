So Anxious - Ginuwine

Nine o'clock (nine o'clock), home alone (home alone)

Paging you (paging you)

Wishing you'd come over my place (my place)

After while (after while), let me know (let me know)

We can't just keep talking 'bout the last time (last time)

You were here (you were here)

What we did (what we did)

(No sleep 'til morning)