Lirik Lagu I Love Me – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Love Me - Demi Lovato
Flipping through all of these magazines
Telling me who I'm supposed to be
Way too good at camouflage
Can't see what I am
I just see what I'm not
I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat
(Every single bit)
Feeling myself is a felony
Jedi level sabotage
Voices in my head make up my entourage
'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself
But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else
I, me, myself and
I, don't see eye to
Eye, me, myself and
I
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up
(All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
Haters that live on the internet
Live in my head, should be paying rent
I'm way too good at listening
All these comments fucking up my energy
'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself
But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else
I, me, myself and
I, don't see eye to
Eye, me, myself and
I
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
