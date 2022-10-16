Lirik Lagu I Love Me – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Love Me - Demi Lovato

Flipping through all of these magazines

Telling me who I'm supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can't see what I am

I just see what I'm not

I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat

(Every single bit)

Feeling myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and

I, don't see eye to

Eye, me, myself and

I

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up

(All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

Haters that live on the internet

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I'm way too good at listening

All these comments fucking up my energy

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and

I, don't see eye to

Eye, me, myself and

I

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)