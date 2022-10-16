Lirik Lagu New Rules - Dua Lipa dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu New Rules - Dua Lipa
One, one, one, one, one
Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)
My love
He makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else
But my love
He doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in, you'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin'
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards
(Nowhere to turn) no way
(Nowhere to turn) no
Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern
(I never learn, I never learn)
But my love (love)
He doesn't love me, so I tell myself
I tell myself, I do, I do, I do
One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in, you have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin'
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
Artikel Pilihan