Lirik Lagu New Rules - Dua Lipa dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu New Rules - Dua Lipa

One, one, one, one, one

Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)

My love

He makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else

But my love

He doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in, you'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin'

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards

(Nowhere to turn) no way

(Nowhere to turn) no

Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern

(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love (love)

He doesn't love me, so I tell myself

I tell myself, I do, I do, I do

One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in, you have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin'

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him