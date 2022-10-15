Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hi
I saw you as you go
It's flashing light
It's flashing light
Is all with you
Accelerate through the light
It's slowing down in your eye
Nothing anew
Went through the night
It's gonna be a day
The night is on our way
And it is so far
It's slowy falling off
I'm holding it now
Before it's going
Away
And it is so hard
It's slowly falling off
Until the day of our life
I won't let go
I won't let go
Of you
Accelerate through the night
And rising up to the sky
Nothing anew
When we're in light
It's gonna be the silent
Night when your away
And it is so far
I'm slowy falling off
I'm holding it now
Before it's going
Away
And it is so hard
It's slowly falling off
Until the day of our life
I won't let go
I won't let go
Of you
