Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang

Hi

I saw you as you go

It's flashing light

It's flashing light

Is all with you

Accelerate through the light

It's slowing down in your eye

Nothing anew

Went through the night

It's gonna be a day

The night is on our way

And it is so far

It's slowy falling off

I'm holding it now

Before it's going

Away

And it is so hard

It's slowly falling off

Until the day of our life

I won't let go

I won't let go

Of you

Accelerate through the night

And rising up to the sky

Nothing anew

When we're in light

It's gonna be the silent

Night when your away

And it is so far

I'm slowy falling off

I'm holding it now

Before it's going

Away

And it is so hard

It's slowly falling off

Until the day of our life

I won't let go

I won't let go

Of you