Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lagu SlowlyFall oleh Ha Hyunsang yang dijadikan OST part 1 drama korea A Piece of Your Mind.
Lagu SlowlyFall oleh Ha Hyunsang yang dijadikan OST part 1 drama korea A Piece of Your Mind. /

Slowly FallHa Hyunsang

Hi
I saw you as you go
It's flashing light
It's flashing light
Is all with you
Accelerate through the light
It's slowing down in your eye

Nothing anew
Went through the night
It's gonna be a day
The night is on our way

And it is so far
It's slowy falling off
I'm holding it now
Before it's going
Away

And it is so hard
It's slowly falling off
Until the day of our life
I won't let go
I won't let go
Of you

Accelerate through the night
And rising up to the sky

Nothing anew
When we're in light
It's gonna be the silent
Night when your away

And it is so far
I'm slowy falling off
I'm holding it now
Before it's going
Away

And it is so hard
It's slowly falling off
Until the day of our life
I won't let go
I won't let go
Of you

