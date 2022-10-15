Lirik Lagu Runaway Love – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Runaway Love – Justin Bieber

You see my baby up and hit the road

Where she's going, that's where nobody knows

I need to find her before another man does

I wouldn't want him to steal my love

I'm just trying to be cool, cool, cool (Cool, cool, cool)

Whatcha expect me to do (oh oh oh yeah)

I'm just trying to find, find, find, sweet love of mine

I'm running out of time, where is my runaway love?

Searching low and high, know that I'm not giving up

I'd give it all up for us (never be enough)

(I won't stop until I find) my runaway love

See my baby really needs some help

'Cause she can never stay at home by herself

She says she needs a little company

Even if she's not always with me yeah, oh oh

I'm just trying to be cool, cool, cool (trying to be cool)

Whatcha expect me to do (oh yeah)

I'm just trying to find, find, find, the sweet love of mine

I'm running out of time, where is my runaway love?

Searching low and high, know that I'm not giving up

I'd give it all up for us(never be enough)

(I won't stop until I find) my runaway love

Why can't I find (why can't I find) the love of mine

When you're standing in front of my face

Oh, I must be blind, how did I let you get away? (yeah, yeah)

I'm running out of time, where is my runaway love?

Searching low and high, know that I'm not giving up

I'd give it all up for us(never be enough)

(I won't stop until I find) my runaway love

I'm running out of time, where is my runaway love?

Searching low and high, know that I'm not giving up

I'd give it all up for us(never be enough)

(I won't stop until I find) my runaway love love oh oh oh yeah oh baby

Credits

Judul: Runaway Love

Artis: Justin Bieber

Penulis: Melvin Hough II, Rivelino Wouter, Timothy Thomas, Theron Thomas, dan Justin Bieber

Label: Island

Rilis: 19 Maret 2010