Lirik Lagu Everything’s Gone – In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything’s Gone - In Flames
Where I have nothing, fearless and whole
Find out what you are back in time
No, I won't, I need this, truth is
Once you had enough, break out
A room to breathe, to love before you're gone
Before you're gone
I'm the one who brought the mountain down
Tore it piece by piece down
Everything's gone, gone, gone, gone
Where I have nothing, there's no hate
Room to breathe, no envy, nothing to lose
I'm the one who brought the mountain down
Tore it piece by piece down
Everything is gone
Gone
Once you had enough, break out
I'm the one who brought the mountain down
Tore it piece by piece down
