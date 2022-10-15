Lirik Lagu Everything’s Gone – In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything’s Gone - In Flames

Where I have nothing, fearless and whole

Find out what you are back in time

No, I won't, I need this, truth is

Once you had enough, break out

A room to breathe, to love before you're gone

Before you're gone

I'm the one who brought the mountain down

Tore it piece by piece down

Everything's gone, gone, gone, gone

Where I have nothing, there's no hate

Room to breathe, no envy, nothing to lose

I'm the one who brought the mountain down

Tore it piece by piece down

Everything is gone

Gone

Once you had enough, break out

I'm the one who brought the mountain down

Tore it piece by piece down

