Lirik Lagu Smile - Juice WRLD feat The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB
Smile - Juice WRLD feat. The Weeknd

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile
I want you to prosper and come proper
Even if that means I ain't by your side
I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile
I want you to prosper and come proper
Even if that means I ain't by your side

Devil on my shoulder tellin' me I'll die soon
I don't really want that to impact you
But I don't know, maybe I'm just paranoid
I just want the best for you, I just want what's left of you

Oh, you tell me that you're sad inside
I'm sad that I can't satisfy
Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time
Maybe we'll be alright

Oh, you tell me that you're sad inside
I'm sad that I can't satisfy
Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time
Maybe we'll be alright

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile
I want you to prosper and come proper
Even if that means I ain't by your side
I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile
I want you to prosper and come proper
Even if that means I ain't by your side

Oh, yeah
I just wanna see you smile (you smile)
Don't cry (don't cry)
Even though it means I gotta let you go (yeah)
Dependent on ya, gotta learn to be alone ('lone)

'Cause I'm so desensitised
When our skin is touchin' (yeah), I need drugs to love you (yeah)
You want so much more from me, but I can only fuck you (you)
I spent every day right beside you ('side you), 'side you ('side you)
A hundred pics of me on your phone
Now you're someone that I used to know

At this point, we playin' with fire (fire), fire (fire)
You don't wanna see what's in my phone
It's just gonna hurt you more (more)

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

