Lirik Lagu Smile - Juice WRLD feat The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Smile - Juice WRLD feat. The Weeknd

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

Devil on my shoulder tellin' me I'll die soon

I don't really want that to impact you

But I don't know, maybe I'm just paranoid

I just want the best for you, I just want what's left of you

Oh, you tell me that you're sad inside

I'm sad that I can't satisfy

Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time

Maybe we'll be alright

Oh, you tell me that you're sad inside

I'm sad that I can't satisfy

Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time

Maybe we'll be alright

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

Oh, yeah

I just wanna see you smile (you smile)

Don't cry (don't cry)

Even though it means I gotta let you go (yeah)

Dependent on ya, gotta learn to be alone ('lone)

'Cause I'm so desensitised

When our skin is touchin' (yeah), I need drugs to love you (yeah)

You want so much more from me, but I can only fuck you (you)

I spent every day right beside you ('side you), 'side you ('side you)

A hundred pics of me on your phone

Now you're someone that I used to know

At this point, we playin' with fire (fire), fire (fire)

You don't wanna see what's in my phone

It's just gonna hurt you more (more)