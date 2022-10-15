Lirik Lagu Come and Get It – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pexels/Suvan Chowdhury

Lirik Lagu Come and Get ItI Prevail

Ooh
Yeah, yeah

Every single time I turn around, my name is in your mouth
Soon you'll see, you can say what you want, you'll never be me
I'll just bite my tongue and leave your mouth to run
Soon you'll see; if you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be

If you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be
If you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be

Look at you now, another face in the crowd
I am, I am the headline
Look in my eyes and read between the lines
I am, I am the headline

I am, I am, I am the headline
I am, I am, I am the headline

Deep down I love it when you hate me
Keep it up, it's funny that you can't see
This is everything you wanted to be
So give up, give up, feed your hate to me
I'll just bite my tongue
And leave your mouth to run
This is everything you wanted to be
So give up, give up, feed your hate to me

Say what you want, you can say what you want
You can say what you want, you'll never be me

Look at you now, another face in the crowd
I am, I am the headline
Look in my eyes and read between the lines
I am, I am the headline

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Falling Like The Stars – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Falling Like The Stars – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wanitaku - Element dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wanitaku - Element dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Indah Pada Waktunya - Dewi Perssik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Indah Pada Waktunya - Dewi Perssik dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Runaway Love – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Runaway Love – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Here’s Your Perfect – Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here’s Your Perfect – Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rasa yang Tertinggal – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rasa yang Tertinggal – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

29.539 Guru Terlibat Pembelajaran Berbasis TIK 2022
2

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 13 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Histeris! Andin Ditemukan Tak Berdaya
3

Lesti Kejora Diminta Damai dengan Rizky Billar, Hotma Sitompul: Perang Dunia Saja Bisa
4

Jokowi Tegaskan China Hanya Berinvestasi dalam Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta - Bandung: Bukan Bantuan
5

Kode Redeem FF 13 Oktober 2022, Reward Berupa Item Langka Bisa Didapat selama Stok Masih Ada
6

Ditunda Imbas Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Kompetisi Liga 1 2022 Jalan Lagi Akhir November
7

Resmi Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT terhadap Lesti Kejora, Rizky Billar Tampil Mengenakan Baju Tahanan
8

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Hotman Paris: Kok Ditahan, Apa Gunanya Tunjuk Pengacara Baru
9

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
10

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

15 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

15 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB