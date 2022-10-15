Lirik Lagu Come and Get It – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come and Get It – I Prevail
Ooh
Yeah, yeah
Every single time I turn around, my name is in your mouth
Soon you'll see, you can say what you want, you'll never be me
I'll just bite my tongue and leave your mouth to run
Soon you'll see; if you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be
If you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be
If you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be
Look at you now, another face in the crowd
I am, I am the headline
Look in my eyes and read between the lines
I am, I am the headline
I am, I am, I am the headline
I am, I am, I am the headline
Deep down I love it when you hate me
Keep it up, it's funny that you can't see
This is everything you wanted to be
So give up, give up, feed your hate to me
I'll just bite my tongue
And leave your mouth to run
This is everything you wanted to be
So give up, give up, feed your hate to me
Say what you want, you can say what you want
You can say what you want, you'll never be me
Look at you now, another face in the crowd
I am, I am the headline
Look in my eyes and read between the lines
I am, I am the headline
