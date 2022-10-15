Lirik Lagu Come and Get It – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come and Get It – I Prevail

Ooh

Yeah, yeah

Every single time I turn around, my name is in your mouth

Soon you'll see, you can say what you want, you'll never be me

I'll just bite my tongue and leave your mouth to run

Soon you'll see; if you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be

If you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be

If you want it, come get it, you know where I'll be

Look at you now, another face in the crowd

I am, I am the headline

Look in my eyes and read between the lines

I am, I am the headline

I am, I am, I am the headline

I am, I am, I am the headline

Deep down I love it when you hate me

Keep it up, it's funny that you can't see

This is everything you wanted to be

So give up, give up, feed your hate to me

I'll just bite my tongue

And leave your mouth to run

This is everything you wanted to be

So give up, give up, feed your hate to me

Say what you want, you can say what you want

You can say what you want, you'll never be me

Look at you now, another face in the crowd

I am, I am the headline

Look in my eyes and read between the lines

I am, I am the headline