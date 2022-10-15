Lirik Lagu Soledad - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pixabay/thekaleidoscope

Lirik Lagu Soledad - Westlife

If only you could see the tears

In the world you left behind
If only you could heal my heart
Just one more time
Even when I close my eyes
There's an image of your face
And once again I come to realize
You're a loss I can't replace

Soledad
It's a keeping for the lonely
Since the day that you were gone
Why did you leave me
Soledad?
In my heart you were the only
And your memory lives on
Why did you leave me
Soledad?

Walking down the streets of Nothingville
Where our love was young and free
Can't believe just what an empty place
It has come to be
I would give my life away
If it could only be the same
'Cause I can't still the voice inside of me
That is calling out your name (Calling out your name)

Soledad (Soledad)
It's a keeping for the lonely
Since the day that you were gone
Why did you leave me
Soledad?
In my heart you were the only
And your memory lives on
Why did you leave me
Soledad?

Time will never change the things you've told me
After all we're meant to be
Love will bring us back to you and me
If only you could see

Soledad (Soledad)
It's a keeping for the lonely
Since the day that you were gone (You were gone)
Why did you leave me
Soledad? (Soledad)
In my heart you were the only
And your memory lives on
Why did you leave me
Soledad?

It's a keeping for the lonely
Since the day that you were gone
Why did you leave me
Soledad?
In my heart you were the only
And your memory lives on
Why did you leave me
Soledad? (Soledad)

