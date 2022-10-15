Lirik Lagu Soledad - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Soledad - Westlife

If only you could see the tears

In the world you left behind

If only you could heal my heart

Just one more time

Even when I close my eyes

There's an image of your face

And once again I come to realize

You're a loss I can't replace

Soledad

It's a keeping for the lonely

Since the day that you were gone

Why did you leave me

Soledad?

In my heart you were the only

And your memory lives on

Why did you leave me

Soledad?

Walking down the streets of Nothingville

Where our love was young and free

Can't believe just what an empty place

It has come to be

I would give my life away

If it could only be the same

'Cause I can't still the voice inside of me

That is calling out your name (Calling out your name)

Soledad (Soledad)

It's a keeping for the lonely

Since the day that you were gone

Why did you leave me

Soledad?

In my heart you were the only

And your memory lives on

Why did you leave me

Soledad?

Time will never change the things you've told me

After all we're meant to be

Love will bring us back to you and me

If only you could see

Soledad (Soledad)

It's a keeping for the lonely

Since the day that you were gone (You were gone)

Why did you leave me

Soledad? (Soledad)

In my heart you were the only

And your memory lives on

Why did you leave me

Soledad?

It's a keeping for the lonely

Since the day that you were gone

Why did you leave me

Soledad?

In my heart you were the only

And your memory lives on

Why did you leave me

Soledad? (Soledad)