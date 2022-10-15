Lirik Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

And disciplinary remains mercifully
Yes and um, I'm with you Derek, this star nonsense
Yes, yes
Now which is it?
I am sure of it

So, so you think you can tell
Heaven from hell?
Blue skies from pain?
Can you tell a green field
From a cold steel rail?
A smile from a veil?
Do you think you can tell?

Did they get you to trade
Your heroes for ghosts?
Hot ashes for trees?
Hot air for a cool breeze?
Cold comfort for change?
Did you exchange
A walk-on part in the war
For a leading role in a cage?

How I wish, how I wish you were here
We're just two lost souls
Swimming in a fish bowl
Year after year
Running over the same old ground
What have we found?
The same old fears
Wish you were here

Credit

Album: Wish You Were Here
Dirilis:1975
Penulis lagu: Roger Waters, David Gilmour, dan Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Genre: Musik rock progresif, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

Lagu Wish You Were Here merupakan single utama dalam album kesembilan Pink Floyd yang dirilis pada 12 September 1975 melalui Harvest Records dan Columbia Records.

