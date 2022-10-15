Lirik Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

And disciplinary remains mercifully

Yes and um, I'm with you Derek, this star nonsense

Yes, yes

Now which is it?

I am sure of it

So, so you think you can tell

Heaven from hell?

Blue skies from pain?

Can you tell a green field

From a cold steel rail?

A smile from a veil?

Do you think you can tell?

Did they get you to trade

Your heroes for ghosts?

Hot ashes for trees?

Hot air for a cool breeze?

Cold comfort for change?

Did you exchange

A walk-on part in the war

For a leading role in a cage?

How I wish, how I wish you were here

We're just two lost souls

Swimming in a fish bowl

Year after year

Running over the same old ground

What have we found?

The same old fears

Wish you were here

Credit

Album: Wish You Were Here

Dirilis:1975

Penulis lagu: Roger Waters, David Gilmour, dan Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Genre: Musik rock progresif, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

Lagu Wish You Were Here merupakan single utama dalam album kesembilan Pink Floyd yang dirilis pada 12 September 1975 melalui Harvest Records dan Columbia Records.