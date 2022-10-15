Lirik Home - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Home - Phillip Phillips
Hold on to me as we go
As we roll down this unfamiliar road
And although this wave (wave) is stringing us along
Just know you're not alone
'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home
Settle down, it'll all be clear
Don't pay no mind to the demons
They fill you with fear
The trouble, it might drag you down
If you get lost, you can always be found
Just know you're not alone
'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Settle down, it'll all be clear
Don't pay no mind to the demons
They fill you with fear
The trouble, it might drag you down
If you get lost, you can always be found
Just know you're not alone
'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
