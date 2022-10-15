Lirik Home - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Home - Phillip Phillips

Hold on to me as we go

As we roll down this unfamiliar road

And although this wave (wave) is stringing us along

Just know you're not alone

'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home

Settle down, it'll all be clear

Don't pay no mind to the demons

They fill you with fear

The trouble, it might drag you down

If you get lost, you can always be found

Just know you're not alone

'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Settle down, it'll all be clear

Don't pay no mind to the demons

They fill you with fear

The trouble, it might drag you down

If you get lost, you can always be found

Just know you're not alone

'Cause I'm gonna make this place your home

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah

