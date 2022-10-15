Lirik Lagu This is How You Fall in Love – Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler dan Fakta di Baliknya

This is How You Fall in Love – Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler
Sun in my eyes, navy-blue skies
You are the reason I can survive
We'll turn off the phones to just be alone
We'll draw the curtains and never leave home
I had a nightmare (oh)
But now that I'm not scared
This is how you fall in love
Let go and I'll hold you up
So pull me tight and close your eyes
Oh, my love, side to side
"What's easy is right", my mother's advice
You are the reason I never think twice
Wherever we go, what glitters is gold
You'll be my best friend until we grow old
I had a nightmare (oh)
But now that I'm not scared
This is how you fall in love
Let go and I'll hold you up
So pull me tight and close your eyes
Oh, my love, side to side
Oh, my love, side to side
Oh, my love, side to side
Oh, my love, side to side
Oh, my love, side to side
This is how you fall in love
Let go and I'll hold you up
So pull me tight and close your eyes
Oh, my love, side to side
Artikel Pilihan