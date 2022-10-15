Lirik Lagu This is How You Fall in Love – Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler dan Fakta di Baliknya

This is How You Fall in Love – Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler

Sun in my eyes, navy-blue skies

You are the reason I can survive

We'll turn off the phones to just be alone

We'll draw the curtains and never leave home

I had a nightmare (oh)

But now that I'm not scared

This is how you fall in love

Let go and I'll hold you up

So pull me tight and close your eyes

Oh, my love, side to side

"What's easy is right", my mother's advice

You are the reason I never think twice

Wherever we go, what glitters is gold

You'll be my best friend until we grow old

I had a nightmare (oh)

But now that I'm not scared

This is how you fall in love

Let go and I'll hold you up

So pull me tight and close your eyes

Oh, my love, side to side

Oh, my love, side to side

Oh, my love, side to side

Oh, my love, side to side

Oh, my love, side to side

This is how you fall in love

Let go and I'll hold you up

So pull me tight and close your eyes

Oh, my love, side to side