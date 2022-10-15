Lirik Lagu Falling Like The Stars – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Falling Like The Stars – James Arthur

I swear to God, when I come home

I'm gonna hold you so close

I swear to God, when I come home

I'll never let go

Like a river, I flow

To the ocean I know

You pull me close

Guiding me home

And I need you to know that we're falling so fast

We're falling like the stars

Falling in love

And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe

We're falling like the stars

We're falling in love

I swear to God, I can see

Four kids and no sleep

We'll have one on each knee

You and me, hmm

And when they've grown up

You're still the girl in the club

When I held your hair up

'Cause you had too much

And I need you to know that we're falling so fast

We're falling like the stars

Falling in love

And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe

We're falling like the stars

Falling in love

I swear to God, every day

He won't take you away

'Cause without you, babe

I lose my way

Oh, I'm in love

Oh, I'm in love

Oh, I'm in love

Oh, I'm in love

Oh, I'm in love

Oh, I'm in love (falling like the stars)

And I need you to know that we're falling so fast

We're falling like the stars

Falling in love

And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe

We're falling like the stars

We're falling in love