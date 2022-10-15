Lirik Lagu Beautiful Love – Justin Bieber X Free Fire dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Love – Justin Bieber X Free Fire
More than often
We don't take advantage of the beauty all around us
Ooh, more than often
We take each other's time for granted 'cause we're always around us, oh, yeah
Like the blue skies
We don't appreciate the sun until it rains (oh, we never do)
Try to see it like a child
Oh, the innocence in everything we do
A beautiful, beautiful love
Love, love, that's who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love
Love, love, that's who you are
Every day, we wake up, it's a blessin'
Yeah, consider everything we do
A new beginnin', a chance to start over
And Lord knows we ain't perfect
That's far from our usual
The journey is more than worth it
I hope this feeling's mutual
What a beautiful, beautiful love
Love, love, that's who you are
What a beautiful, beautiful love
Love, love, that's who you are, yeah
Your heart is gold, yeah
My heart is yours
Wouldn't have it any other way
It's what we're made for
What a beautiful, beautiful love
Love, love, that's what we are
Beautiful love, that's what we are, yeah
Like the blue skies
We don't appreciate the sun until it rains (oh, we never do)
Try to see it like a child
Oh, the innocence in everything we do
