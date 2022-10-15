Lirik Lagu Beautiful Love – Justin Bieber X Free Fire dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Love – Justin Bieber X Free Fire

More than often

We don't take advantage of the beauty all around us

Ooh, more than often

We take each other's time for granted 'cause we're always around us, oh, yeah

Like the blue skies

We don't appreciate the sun until it rains (oh, we never do)

Try to see it like a child

Oh, the innocence in everything we do

A beautiful, beautiful love

Love, love, that's who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love

Love, love, that's who you are

Every day, we wake up, it's a blessin'

Yeah, consider everything we do

A new beginnin', a chance to start over

And Lord knows we ain't perfect

That's far from our usual

The journey is more than worth it

I hope this feeling's mutual

What a beautiful, beautiful love

Love, love, that's who you are

What a beautiful, beautiful love

Love, love, that's who you are, yeah

Your heart is gold, yeah

My heart is yours

Wouldn't have it any other way

It's what we're made for

What a beautiful, beautiful love

Love, love, that's what we are

Beautiful love, that's what we are, yeah

Like the blue skies

We don't appreciate the sun until it rains (oh, we never do)

Try to see it like a child

Oh, the innocence in everything we do