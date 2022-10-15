Lirik Lagu Here’s Your Perfect – Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here’s Your Perfect – Jamie Miller

I remember the day

Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (mmhm)

And now it's crossed out in red

But I still can't forget if I wanted to

And it drives me insane

Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

But it's all in my head

It's just all in my head

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

And you know

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

My best was just fine

How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

I'm flawed by design and you love to remind me

No matter what I do

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

And you know

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

Kredit Lagu Here’s Your Perfect – Jamie Miller