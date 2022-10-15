Lirik Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker

How long have you been smiling?

It seems like it's been too long

Some days I don't feel like trying

So what the fuck are you on?

I think too much, we drink too much

Falling in love like it's just nothing

I want to know where do we go

When nothing's wrong

'Cause all the kids are depressed

Nothing ever makes sense

I'm not feeling alright

Staying up 'til sunrise

And hoping shit is okay

Pretending we know things

I don't know what happened

My natural reaction is that we're scared

So I guess we're scared

But I can't really keep lying

'Cause I've been scared all along

Getting sick of sleeping in

While all my friends are popping pills

And I don't think that they're wrong

I think too much, we drink too much

Falling apart like it's just nothing

I want to know where do we go

When nothing's wrong

'Cause all the kids are depressed

Nothing ever makes sense

I'm not feeling alright

Staying up 'til sunrise

And hoping shit is okay

Pretending we know things

I don't know what happened

My natural reaction is that we're scared

So I guess we're scared

I won't deny it 'cause you saw what it was

I can't deny it if you won't give a fuck

So I'll sew it up

You know I am so in love

Kredit Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker