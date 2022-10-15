Lirik Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker
How long have you been smiling?
It seems like it's been too long
Some days I don't feel like trying
So what the fuck are you on?
I think too much, we drink too much
Falling in love like it's just nothing
I want to know where do we go
When nothing's wrong
'Cause all the kids are depressed
Nothing ever makes sense
I'm not feeling alright
Staying up 'til sunrise
And hoping shit is okay
Pretending we know things
I don't know what happened
My natural reaction is that we're scared
So I guess we're scared
But I can't really keep lying
'Cause I've been scared all along
Getting sick of sleeping in
While all my friends are popping pills
And I don't think that they're wrong
I think too much, we drink too much
Falling apart like it's just nothing
I want to know where do we go
When nothing's wrong
'Cause all the kids are depressed
Nothing ever makes sense
I'm not feeling alright
Staying up 'til sunrise
And hoping shit is okay
Pretending we know things
I don't know what happened
My natural reaction is that we're scared
So I guess we're scared
I won't deny it 'cause you saw what it was
I can't deny it if you won't give a fuck
So I'll sew it up
You know I am so in love
Kredit Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker
