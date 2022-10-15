Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can I Be Him – James Arthur

You walked into the room and now my heart has been stolen

You took me back in time to when I was unbroken

Now you're all I want

And I knew it from the very first moment

'Cause a light came on when I heard that song and I want you to sing it again

I swear that every word you sing, you wrote them for me

Like it was a private show, I know you never saw me

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

Will you be there to sing it again?

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

Can I be him?

I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you

If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you, no, no

I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips

It's all that I've been thinking about

'Cause a light came on when I heard that song and I want you to sing it again

I swear that every word you sing, you wrote them for me

Like it was a private show, but I know you never saw me

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

Will you be there to sing it again?

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories?

Can I be the one

Can I be the one

Can I be the one

Oh, can I, can I be him?



Won't you sing it again?

Oh, when you sing it again

Can I be him?

Oh, sing it again, yeah

Oh, when you sing it again

Can I be him?

I swear that every word you sang, you wrote 'em for me

Like it was a private show, but I know you never saw me

When the lights come on and I'm on my own

Will you be there, will you be there?

Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories

Can I be him?

Can I be him?

Can I be him?

Can I be him?

