Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE

Let's go out and be wild

Do it while we can (do, do)

Runnin' free in the world

We got all weekend (do, do)

Tear it up, tear it down

Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'

Take me here, take me now

Gettin' lost in a crowd with you

Up all night

I waited for you all my life

Hold my hand and keep me close

I'll never let you go

No, not tonight

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

Your-your-your-your-your-your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by—

Keep me by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

Your-your-your-your-your-your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by—

Keep me by your side

Scattered hearts, broken glass

I don't feel a thing (do, do)

'Cause I'm frozen in time

When you're next to me (do, do)

Tear it up, tear it down

Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'

Take me here, take me now

Gettin' lost in a crowd with you

Up all night

I waited for you all my life

Hold my hand and keep me close

I'll never let you go

No, not tonight

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

Your-your-your-your-your-your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by—

Keep me by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

Your-your-your-your-your-your side,

By, by your side,

By, by your side,

By, by—

Keep me by your side