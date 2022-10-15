Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE
Let's go out and be wild
Do it while we can (do, do)
Runnin' free in the world
We got all weekend (do, do)
Tear it up, tear it down
Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'
Take me here, take me now
Gettin' lost in a crowd with you
Up all night
I waited for you all my life
Hold my hand and keep me close
I'll never let you go
No, not tonight
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
Your-your-your-your-your-your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by—
Keep me by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
Your-your-your-your-your-your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by—
Keep me by your side
Scattered hearts, broken glass
I don't feel a thing (do, do)
'Cause I'm frozen in time
When you're next to me (do, do)
Tear it up, tear it down
Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'
Take me here, take me now
Gettin' lost in a crowd with you
Up all night
I waited for you all my life
Hold my hand and keep me close
I'll never let you go
No, not tonight
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
Your-your-your-your-your-your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by—
Keep me by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
Your-your-your-your-your-your side,
By, by your side,
By, by your side,
By, by—
Keep me by your side
Artikel Pilihan