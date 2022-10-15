Lirik Lagu Peaches – Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peaches – Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar dan Giveon
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
And I see you (oh), the way I breathe you in (in), it's the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby, never let you go, oh
And I say, oh, there's nothing like your touch
It's the way you lift me up, yeah
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya
All I could want, all I can wish for
Nights alone that we miss more
And days we save as souvenirs
There's no time, I wanna make more time
And give you my whole life
I left my girl, I'm in Mallorca
Hate to leave her, call it torture
Remember when I couldn't hold her
Left her baggage for Rimowa
I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (that's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)
I get the feeling, so I'm sure (sure)
Hand in my hand because I'm yours
I can't, I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me
Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, oh
Done being distracted
The one I need is right in my arms (oh)
Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine
And I'll be right here with you 'til end of time
