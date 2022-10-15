Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ne nuneun naui million e
You staring meomchwo itdeonde
Ani algo sipji aneunde deo
Ani deureobwa neon mari maneo
Maneo oh no
Tickin' tickin' neoneun time out
Show me, show me
Keep a shut mouth
Naneun an hae mathematics
Neon jalharyeogo aesseugetji
So why you talking 'bout
Your numbers
I don't give a swit shh
About your numbers
Uimieopseunikka neoui numbers
I'll give you, one, two, three
Hanado nan pillyo eopji
You only talk about my numbers
I don't give a swit shh
About my numbers
Jaemieopseunikka neoui numbers
So keep it, one, two, three
Nae gachi maegil pillyo eopji
Numbers
Numbers
Hanado nan pillyo eopji
Numbers
Nan eolma beolji neon eolma beoni
Myeot beonjjaeya chateu myeot pyeongiya jip 031, 02
Sutja yaegin jigeutjigeuthae ijen
Mullon nuni gagin hae namankeum beoneun ladies
Dan nareul moreundaneun jogeonhae
Cheot mannameun naege nungildo an jwoya dwae
Na don manchiman nal mannamyeon
Nae maeryeogi deo choeae
Meotjin ot ipdoe
Eolgul meot an burigo bonin deungpanhae
Sileumyeon sileohae neukkimdaero nal bwajumyeon dwae
Hun' you droppin' a mill drop some bill
Couple of trill
How does money make you feel
