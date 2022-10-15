Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo.
Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo. //YouTube Jamie

NumbersJamie feat Changmo

Ne nuneun naui million e
You staring meomchwo itdeonde
Ani algo sipji aneunde deo
Ani deureobwa neon mari maneo
Maneo oh no

Tickin' tickin' neoneun time out
Show me, show me
Keep a shut mouth
Naneun an hae mathematics
Neon jalharyeogo aesseugetji

So why you talking 'bout
Your numbers
I don't give a swit shh
About your numbers
Uimieopseunikka neoui numbers
I'll give you, one, two, three
Hanado nan pillyo eopji

You only talk about my numbers
I don't give a swit shh
About my numbers
Jaemieopseunikka neoui numbers
So keep it, one, two, three
Nae gachi maegil pillyo eopji

Numbers
Numbers
Hanado nan pillyo eopji
Numbers

Nan eolma beolji neon eolma beoni
Myeot beonjjaeya chateu myeot pyeongiya jip 031, 02
Sutja yaegin jigeutjigeuthae ijen
Mullon nuni gagin hae namankeum beoneun ladies

Dan nareul moreundaneun jogeonhae
Cheot mannameun naege nungildo an jwoya dwae
Na don manchiman nal mannamyeon
Nae maeryeogi deo choeae
Meotjin ot ipdoe
Eolgul meot an burigo bonin deungpanhae
Sileumyeon sileohae neukkimdaero nal bwajumyeon dwae

Hun' you droppin' a mill drop some bill
Couple of trill
How does money make you feel

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Impossible – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Impossible – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu All My Friends Are Fallin In Love - Oslo Ibrahim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All My Friends Are Fallin In Love - Oslo Ibrahim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB
Lirik When We Were Young - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik When We Were Young - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tragedy - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tragedy - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Happy – Skinnyfabs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happy – Skinnyfabs dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB
Lirik House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heavy – Linkin Park ft Kiiara dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heavy – Linkin Park ft Kiiara dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sakit Tanpa Luka - Ayu Ting Ting dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sakit Tanpa Luka - Ayu Ting Ting dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
2

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry
3

Lesti Kejora Hadir di Polres Metro Jaksel saat Penahanan Rizky Billar Diumumkan
4

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Datangi Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan
5

Link Streaming Love in Contract Episode 8 Sub Indo: Ji Ho Selamatkan Sang Eun dari Paparazi
6

Polri: Penangkapan Penggugat Ijazah Presiden Jokowi Terkait Ujaran Kebencian dan Penistaan Agama
7

Rizky Billar Pakai Baju Oranye Usai Jadi Tersangka KDRT, Polisi: Ditahan Mulai Hari Ini
8

Polisi Tangkap Penggugat Ijazah Palsu Presiden Joko Widodo
9

Sejarah No Bra Day yang Diperingati Setiap 13 Oktober, Gerakan Perangi Kanker Payudara
10

Tingkat Kegemaran Membaca Jabar Masuk Kategori Baik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

15 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

15 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB