Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo

Ne nuneun naui million e

You staring meomchwo itdeonde

Ani algo sipji aneunde deo

Ani deureobwa neon mari maneo

Maneo oh no

Tickin' tickin' neoneun time out

Show me, show me

Keep a shut mouth

Naneun an hae mathematics

Neon jalharyeogo aesseugetji

So why you talking 'bout

Your numbers

I don't give a swit shh

About your numbers

Uimieopseunikka neoui numbers

I'll give you, one, two, three

Hanado nan pillyo eopji

You only talk about my numbers

I don't give a swit shh

About my numbers

Jaemieopseunikka neoui numbers

So keep it, one, two, three

Nae gachi maegil pillyo eopji

Numbers

Numbers

Hanado nan pillyo eopji

Numbers

Nan eolma beolji neon eolma beoni

Myeot beonjjaeya chateu myeot pyeongiya jip 031, 02

Sutja yaegin jigeutjigeuthae ijen

Mullon nuni gagin hae namankeum beoneun ladies

Dan nareul moreundaneun jogeonhae

Cheot mannameun naege nungildo an jwoya dwae

Na don manchiman nal mannamyeon

Nae maeryeogi deo choeae

Meotjin ot ipdoe

Eolgul meot an burigo bonin deungpanhae

Sileumyeon sileohae neukkimdaero nal bwajumyeon dwae

Hun' you droppin' a mill drop some bill

Couple of trill

How does money make you feel