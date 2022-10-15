Lirik Lagu Comethru – Jeremy Zucker Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Comethru – Jeremy Zucker

I might lose my mind

Waking when the sun's down

Riding all these highs

Waiting for the comedown

Walk these streets with me

I'm doing decently

Just glad that I can breathe, yeah

I'm trying to realize

It's alright to not be fine

On your own

Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee

These last few weeks have been exhausting

I'm lost in my imagination

And there's one thing that I need from you

Can you come through

And there's one thing that I need from you

Can you come through

Ain't got much to do

Too old for my hometown

Went to bed at noon

Couldn't put my phone down

Scrolling patiently

It's all the same to me

Just faces on a screen, yeah

I'm trying to realize

It's alright to not be fine

On your own

Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee

These last few weeks have been exhausting

I'm lost in my imagination

And there's one thing that I need from you

Can you come through

And there's one thing that I need from you

Can you come through