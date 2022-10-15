Lirik Lagu Comethru – Jeremy Zucker Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

I might lose my mind
Waking when the sun's down
Riding all these highs
Waiting for the comedown
Walk these streets with me
I'm doing decently
Just glad that I can breathe, yeah
I'm trying to realize
It's alright to not be fine
On your own
Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee
These last few weeks have been exhausting
I'm lost in my imagination
And there's one thing that I need from you
Can you come through
And there's one thing that I need from you
Can you come through
Ain't got much to do
Too old for my hometown
Went to bed at noon
Couldn't put my phone down
Scrolling patiently
It's all the same to me
Just faces on a screen, yeah
I'm trying to realize
It's alright to not be fine
On your own
Now I'm shaking, drinking all this coffee
These last few weeks have been exhausting
I'm lost in my imagination
And there's one thing that I need from you
Can you come through
And there's one thing that I need from you
Can you come through
