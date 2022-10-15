Lirik Lagu New Light - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm the boy in your other phone
Lighting up inside your drawer at home all alone
Pushing 40 in the friend zone
We talk and then you walk away every day
Oh you don't think twice bout me
And maybe you're right to doubt me but
But if you give me just one night
You're gonna see me in a new light
Yeah if you give me just one night
To meet you underneath the moonlight
Oh I want a take two
I wanna break through
I wanna know the real thing about you
So I can see you in a new light
Take a ride up to Malibu
I just wanna sit and look at you, look at you
What would it matter if your friends knew
Who cares what other people say anyway
Oh we can go far from here
And make a new world together babe
'Cause if you give me just one night
You're gonna see me in a new light
Yeah, if you give me just one night
To meet you underneath the moonlight
Oh I want a take two
I wanna break through
I wanna know the real thing about you
So I can see you in a new light
Yeah if you give me just one night
You're gonna see me in a new light
Yeah if you give me just one night
To meet you underneath the moonlight
What do I do with all this
What do I do with all this
This love that's running through my veins for you
