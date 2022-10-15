Lirik Lagu Impossible – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB
Impossible – James Arthur.
Impossible – James Arthur. //YouTube James Arthur

ImpossibleJames Arthur

Mmm-mmm

I remember, years ago
Someone told me I should take
Caution when it comes to love, I did
And you were strong and I was not
My illusion, my mistake
I was careless, I forgot, I did

And now
When all is done, there is nothing to say
You have gone and so effortlessly
You have won, you can go ahead, tell them
Tell them all I know now
Shout it from the rooftops
Write it on the skyline
All we had is gone now

Tell them I was happy
And my heart is broken
All my scars are open
Tell them what I hoped would be impossible
Impossible
Impossible
Impossible

Falling out of love is hard
Falling for betrayal is worse
Broken trust and broken hearts
I know, I know
And thinking all you need is there
Building faith on love and words
Empty promises will wear
I know
I know and now

When all is done, there is nothing to say
And if you're done with embarrassing me
On your own, you can go ahead, tell them

Tell them all I know now
Shout it from the rooftops
Write it on the skyline
All we had is gone now
Tell them I was happy
And my heart is broken
All my scars are open
Tell them what I hoped would be impossible
Impossible
Impossible
Impossible

I remember, years ago
Someone told me I should take
Caution when it comes to love
I did

