Lirik Lagu Impossible – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Impossible – James Arthur

Mmm-mmm

I remember, years ago

Someone told me I should take

Caution when it comes to love, I did

And you were strong and I was not

My illusion, my mistake

I was careless, I forgot, I did

And now

When all is done, there is nothing to say

You have gone and so effortlessly

You have won, you can go ahead, tell them

Tell them all I know now

Shout it from the rooftops

Write it on the skyline

All we had is gone now

Tell them I was happy

And my heart is broken

All my scars are open

Tell them what I hoped would be impossible

Impossible

Impossible

Impossible

Falling out of love is hard

Falling for betrayal is worse

Broken trust and broken hearts

I know, I know

And thinking all you need is there

Building faith on love and words

Empty promises will wear

I know

I know and now

When all is done, there is nothing to say

And if you're done with embarrassing me

On your own, you can go ahead, tell them

Tell them all I know now

Shout it from the rooftops

Write it on the skyline

All we had is gone now

Tell them I was happy

And my heart is broken

All my scars are open

Tell them what I hoped would be impossible

Impossible

Impossible

Impossible

I remember, years ago

Someone told me I should take

Caution when it comes to love

I did