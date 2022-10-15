Lirik Lagu I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

Yeah, ah

Tell me what you really like

Baby, I can take my time

We don't ever have to fight

Just take it step by step

I can see it in your eyes

'Cause they never tell me lies

I can feel that body shake

And the heat between your legs

You've been scared of love and what it did to you

You don't have to run, I know what you've been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don't have to rush when you're alone with me

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

You are not the single type

So maybe it is the perfect time

I'm just tryna get you high (I'm just tryna, babe)

And faded off this touch

We don't need a lonely night

So baby, I can make it right

You just gotta let me try (try)

To give you what you want

You've been scared of love and what it did to you

You don't have to run, I know what you've been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don't have to rush when you're alone with me

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby

You've been scared of love and what it did to you

You don't have to run, I know what you've been through

Just a simple touch and it can set you free

We don't have to rush when you're alone with me (woo)