Lirik Lagu I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
Yeah, ah
Tell me what you really like
Baby, I can take my time
We don't ever have to fight
Just take it step by step
I can see it in your eyes
'Cause they never tell me lies
I can feel that body shake
And the heat between your legs
You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
You are not the single type
So maybe it is the perfect time
I'm just tryna get you high (I'm just tryna, babe)
And faded off this touch
We don't need a lonely night
So baby, I can make it right
You just gotta let me try (try)
To give you what you want
You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, baby
You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me (woo)
