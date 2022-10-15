Lirik Autumn Town Leaves – Iron & Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Autumn Town Leaves.
Autumn Town Leaves. /YouTube/Iron and Wine

 

Autumn Town Leaves – Iron and Wine

In this autumn town where the leaves can fall
On either side of the garden wall
We laugh all night to keep the embers blowing
Some are leaping free from their moving cars

Stacking stones 'round their broken hearts
Waving down any wind that might come blowing
Ice move out when the field is cut
Serpents curl when the sun comes up

Songbirds only end up where they're going
Some get rain and some get snow
Some want love and some want gold
I just want to see you in the morning

Dogs lay down in the evening heat
Fish do worse when they leave the sea
Songbirds only end up where they're going
In this autumn town where the lights can change

Some get mercy and some get blamed
Some get lost when they feel the river flowing
It's all holy smoke and the flame dies fast
We hold our hats while the days fly past

Cold wind comes and we wait but it keeps going
Father, Sons and Holy Ghosts
All come back or they all come close
Songbirds only end up where they're going

Some get hard and some go home
Some want flesh and some want bone
I just want to see you in the morning
Yeah, I just want to see you in the morning

