Lirik Autumn Town Leaves – Iron & Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Autumn Town Leaves – Iron and Wine

In this autumn town where the leaves can fall

On either side of the garden wall

We laugh all night to keep the embers blowing

Some are leaping free from their moving cars

Stacking stones 'round their broken hearts

Waving down any wind that might come blowing

Ice move out when the field is cut

Serpents curl when the sun comes up

Songbirds only end up where they're going

Some get rain and some get snow

Some want love and some want gold

I just want to see you in the morning

Dogs lay down in the evening heat

Fish do worse when they leave the sea

Songbirds only end up where they're going

In this autumn town where the lights can change

Some get mercy and some get blamed

Some get lost when they feel the river flowing

It's all holy smoke and the flame dies fast

We hold our hats while the days fly past

Cold wind comes and we wait but it keeps going

Father, Sons and Holy Ghosts

All come back or they all come close

Songbirds only end up where they're going

Some get hard and some go home

Some want flesh and some want bone

I just want to see you in the morning

Yeah, I just want to see you in the morning

