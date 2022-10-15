Lirik Lagu Better Believe - The Weeknd, Belly, dan Young Thug serta Fakta di Baliknya

Better Believe - The Weeknd, Belly, dan Young Thug

Yeah

I stay up fighting my demons (demons)

I don't got no one to lean on (lean on)

I'm busy putting my team on

Hitters pull up with the Beamer (oh-oh)

I put that girl in a P1 (oh-oh)

She make a mess then she clean up (oh yeah)

She call her friend, her name Tina

I turn that shit to a threesome, yeah (yeah)

Fuck with my name could be fatal (oh-oh)

None of my niggas are stable (yeah)

They turn a crown to a halo (halo)

They roll through the town like it's Halo (Halo)

But don't make a move 'til I say so (say so)

Drop a few hits then I lay low (lay low)

Ever since I been single

My side chick wanna be main chick

She know I'ma make her famous

Ever since I been single

My side chick wanna be main chick

Dodge her call like The Matrix

Dodge her call like (brr)

Steady on top (steady on top)

Better believe

They keep praying on my fall, y'all better believe

I'ma die on top (die on top)

Better believe

I just watched my opps team up, y'all better believe

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe it

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (look)

Y'all better believe (yeah)

Young dirty bastard, plastered

I'm gone off weed and acid, magic

My mind is doing backflips, gymnastics

All my albums classic

All these fake rappers they stay capping

'Bout a whole lotta shit that ain't happen

Middle finger

Plus thumb

'Cause I stay snapping

They fronted on me, I made back it

Six hundred, I Maybach it (skrrt)

Baby, we ain't in the same bracket

They riding waves, this is Lake Placid

Uh, you wanna be high for this

On God, I'ma ride, I would die for this

Looking bad, oh, you mad 'cause I'm confident?

Tell that bitch she can swallow my cockiness

Steady on top (steady on top)

Better believe (oh yeah)

They keep praying on my fall, y'all better believe (better believe)

I'ma die on top

Better believe

I just watched my opps team up, y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (oh-oh)

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (better believe)

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe it (better believe)

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (oh)

Y'all better believe

Oh yeah

Audemar, Travis, Cactus

Automatic, Patek, ride cinematic

Give me pussy, fuck a mattress

Baby, down low a nigga crevices (whoa)

Looking for the killer, murderer, nigga, there he is

Talking shooting, got no assists

Fuck a jet lag, I'm in the city with it

Better believe

I'm gon' get me

Better believe

Ice by the fleet

Better believe when I say I can't see

Better, know better when it comes down to me

Steady on top (steady on top)

Better believe (oh yeah)

They keep praying on my fall, y'all better believe (better believe)

I'ma die on top

Better believe

I just watched my opps team up, y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (oh-oh)

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (better believe)

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe it (better believe)

Y'all better believe

Y'all better believe (oh)

Y'all better believe

Oh yeah

Artis: The Weeknd, Belly, Young Thug