Lirik Lagu Better Believe - The Weeknd, Belly, dan Young Thug serta Fakta di Baliknya

- 15 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
MV Better Believe dari The Weeknd, Belly, dan Young Thug.
MV Better Believe dari The Weeknd, Belly, dan Young Thug.

Better Believe - The Weeknd, Belly, dan Young Thug

Yeah

I stay up fighting my demons (demons)
I don't got no one to lean on (lean on)
I'm busy putting my team on
Hitters pull up with the Beamer (oh-oh)
I put that girl in a P1 (oh-oh)
She make a mess then she clean up (oh yeah)
She call her friend, her name Tina
I turn that shit to a threesome, yeah (yeah)
Fuck with my name could be fatal (oh-oh)
None of my niggas are stable (yeah)
They turn a crown to a halo (halo)
They roll through the town like it's Halo (Halo)
But don't make a move 'til I say so (say so)
Drop a few hits then I lay low (lay low)
Ever since I been single
My side chick wanna be main chick
She know I'ma make her famous
Ever since I been single
My side chick wanna be main chick
Dodge her call like The Matrix
Dodge her call like (brr)

Steady on top (steady on top)
Better believe
They keep praying on my fall, y'all better believe
I'ma die on top (die on top)
Better believe
I just watched my opps team up, y'all better believe
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe it
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (look)
Y'all better believe (yeah)

Young dirty bastard, plastered
I'm gone off weed and acid, magic
My mind is doing backflips, gymnastics
All my albums classic
All these fake rappers they stay capping
'Bout a whole lotta shit that ain't happen
Middle finger
Plus thumb
'Cause I stay snapping
They fronted on me, I made back it
Six hundred, I Maybach it (skrrt)
Baby, we ain't in the same bracket
They riding waves, this is Lake Placid
Uh, you wanna be high for this
On God, I'ma ride, I would die for this
Looking bad, oh, you mad 'cause I'm confident?
Tell that bitch she can swallow my cockiness

Steady on top (steady on top)
Better believe (oh yeah)
They keep praying on my fall, y'all better believe (better believe)
I'ma die on top
Better believe
I just watched my opps team up, y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (oh-oh)
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (better believe)
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe it (better believe)
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (oh)
Y'all better believe
Oh yeah

Audemar, Travis, Cactus
Automatic, Patek, ride cinematic
Give me pussy, fuck a mattress
Baby, down low a nigga crevices (whoa)
Looking for the killer, murderer, nigga, there he is
Talking shooting, got no assists
Fuck a jet lag, I'm in the city with it
Better believe
I'm gon' get me
Better believe
Ice by the fleet
Better believe when I say I can't see
Better, know better when it comes down to me

Steady on top (steady on top)
Better believe (oh yeah)
They keep praying on my fall, y'all better believe (better believe)
I'ma die on top
Better believe
I just watched my opps team up, y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (oh-oh)
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (better believe)
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe it (better believe)
Y'all better believe
Y'all better believe (oh)
Y'all better believe
Oh yeah

Artis: The Weeknd, Belly, Young Thug

