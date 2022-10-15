Lirik Keep Being You – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keep Being You – Isyana Sarasvati
I don't want your money
Forget about that, honey
I just wanna be with you
Fancy things won't get me
Diamonds, there are plenty
But there is only one of you
Baby, we could be together
Nothing but your love forever
I can be your lover
You can be my lover
I won't need nobody but you
Just the way that you move
Shows me what you can do
I don't need you to prove
'Cause I already knew
Give me love, give me love, baby
I just need your love, need your love, baby
I don't need you to prove
Just keep being you
I dont need your flowers
Just your hours
Baby, you have bloomed in my heart
So many have tried to
But only you do
Make me feel like this, yes, you
Baby, we could be together
Nothing but your love forever
I can be your lover
You can be my lover
I won't need nobody but you
Just the way that you move
Shows me what you can do
I don't need you to prove
'Cause I already knew
