Lirik Keep Being You – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keep Being You – Isyana Sarasvati

I don't want your money

Forget about that, honey

I just wanna be with you

Fancy things won't get me

Diamonds, there are plenty

But there is only one of you

Baby, we could be together

Nothing but your love forever

I can be your lover

You can be my lover

I won't need nobody but you

Just the way that you move

Shows me what you can do

I don't need you to prove

'Cause I already knew

Give me love, give me love, baby

I just need your love, need your love, baby

I don't need you to prove

Just keep being you

I dont need your flowers

Just your hours

Baby, you have bloomed in my heart

So many have tried to

But only you do

Make me feel like this, yes, you

Baby, we could be together

Nothing but your love forever

I can be your lover

You can be my lover

I won't need nobody but you

Just the way that you move

Shows me what you can do

I don't need you to prove

'Cause I already knew