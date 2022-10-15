Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:43 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here - Incubus

I dig my toes into the sand
The ocean looks like a thousand diamonds strewn across a blue blanket
I lean against the wind, pretend that I am weightless
And in this moment I am happy, happy

I wish you were here
I wish you were here
I wish you were here
I wish you were here

I lay my head onto the sand
The sky resembles a back-lit canopy with holes punched in it
I'm counting UFOs, I signal them with my lighter
And in this moment I am happy, happy

I wish you were here
I wish you were here
I wish you were here
Wish you were here

Oh yeah, the world's a roller-coaster and I am not strapped in
Maybe I should hold with care, but my hands are busy in the air
Saying
I wish you were here
I wish you were

I wish you were here
I wish you were here
I wish you were here
Wish you were here 

Credits

Artis: Incubus
Album: Morning View
Rilis: 2002
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Michael Einziger, Alex Katunich, Brandon Boyd, Christopher Kilmore, dan Jose Pasillas

Editor: Irwan Suherman

