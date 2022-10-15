Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wish You Were Here - Incubus

I dig my toes into the sand

The ocean looks like a thousand diamonds strewn across a blue blanket

I lean against the wind, pretend that I am weightless

And in this moment I am happy, happy

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

I lay my head onto the sand

The sky resembles a back-lit canopy with holes punched in it

I'm counting UFOs, I signal them with my lighter

And in this moment I am happy, happy

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

Wish you were here

Oh yeah, the world's a roller-coaster and I am not strapped in

Maybe I should hold with care, but my hands are busy in the air

Saying

I wish you were here

I wish you were

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

I wish you were here

Wish you were here

Credits

Artis: Incubus

Album: Morning View

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Michael Einziger, Alex Katunich, Brandon Boyd, Christopher Kilmore, dan Jose Pasillas