Lirik Rime of the Ancient Mariner – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rime of the Ancient Mariner – Iron Maiden

Hear the rime of the ancient mariner

See his eye as he stops one of three

Mesmerizes one of the wedding guests

Stay here and listen to the nightmares of the sea

And the music plays on, as the bride passes by

Caught by his spell and the mariner tells his tale

Driven south to the land of the snow and ice

To a place where nobody's been

Through the snow fog flies on the albatross

Hailed in God's name, hoping good luck it brings

And the ship sails on, back to the north

Through the fog and ice and the albatross follows on

The mariner kills the bird of good omen

His shipmates cry against what he's done

But when the fog clears, they justify him

And make themselves a part of the crime

Sailing on and on and north across the sea

Sailing on and on and north 'til all is calm

The albatross begins with its vengeance

A terrible curse a thirst has begun

His shipmates blame bad luck on the mariner

About his neck, the dead bird is hung

And the curse goes on and on at sea

And the curse goes on and on for them and me

"Day after day, day after day

We stuck nor breath nor motion

As idle as a painted ship upon a painted ocean

Water, water everywhere and

All the boards did shrink

Water, water everywhere nor any drop to drink."