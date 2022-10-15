Lirik Dance of Death – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance of Death – Iron Maiden

There are more things in heaven and earth

Than are dreamt of in your philosophy

Let me tell you a story to chill the bones

Out of thing that I saw

One night wandering in the everglades

I'd one drink but no more (officer I swear)

I was rambling, enjoying the bright moonlight

Gazing up at the stars

Not aware of a presence so near to me

Watching my every move

Feeling scared I fell to my knees

As something rushed me from the trees

Took me to an unholy place

That is where I fell from grace

Then they summoned me over to join in with them

At the dance of the dead

Into the circle of fire I followed them

Into the middle I was led

As if time had stopped still I was numb with fear

But still I wanted to go

And the blaze of the fire did no hurt upon me

As I stepped onto the coals

And I felt that I was in a trance

And my spirit was lifted from me

And if only someone had the chance

To witness what happened to me

And I danced and I pranced and I sang with them

All had death in their eyes

Lifeless figures, they were undead all of them

They had ascended from hell

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

As I danced with the dead my free spirit was laughing

And howling down at me

For my undead body just danced the circle of death