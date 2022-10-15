Lirik Dance of Death – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Iron Maiden - Dance of Death.
Iron Maiden - Dance of Death.

Dance of Death – Iron Maiden

There are more things in heaven and earth
Than are dreamt of in your philosophy

Let me tell you a story to chill the bones
Out of thing that I saw
One night wandering in the everglades
I'd one drink but no more (officer I swear)

I was rambling, enjoying the bright moonlight
Gazing up at the stars
Not aware of a presence so near to me
Watching my every move

Feeling scared I fell to my knees
As something rushed me from the trees
Took me to an unholy place
That is where I fell from grace

Then they summoned me over to join in with them
At the dance of the dead
Into the circle of fire I followed them
Into the middle I was led

As if time had stopped still I was numb with fear
But still I wanted to go
And the blaze of the fire did no hurt upon me
As I stepped onto the coals

And I felt that I was in a trance
And my spirit was lifted from me
And if only someone had the chance
To witness what happened to me

And I danced and I pranced and I sang with them
All had death in their eyes
Lifeless figures, they were undead all of them
They had ascended from hell
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

As I danced with the dead my free spirit was laughing
And howling down at me
For my undead body just danced the circle of death

