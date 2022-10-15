Lirik Lagu Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe
Where should we run to?
We got the world in our hands and we're ready to play
They say we're wasted
But how can we waste it if we're loving every day?
Okay
I got the keys to the universe so stay
With me, 'cause I got the keys, baby
Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more
I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for
Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"
'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it
Hey, mama, don't Stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don't stress your mind
So mama, don't stress your mind
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Where should we run to?
We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like
We got our problems
But just for the minute, let's push all our troubles aside
Alright, 'cause we got the keys to the universe
Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe
Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more
I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for
Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"
'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it
Hey, mama, don't Stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don't stress your mind
So mama, don't stress your mind (don't stress your mind)
Hey, mama, don't Stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don't stress your mind
So mama, don't stress your mind
Kredit Lagu Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe
