Lirik Lagu Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe

Where should we run to?

We got the world in our hands and we're ready to play

They say we're wasted

But how can we waste it if we're loving every day?

Okay

I got the keys to the universe so stay

With me, 'cause I got the keys, baby

Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for

Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"

'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

Hey, mama, don't Stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don't stress your mind

So mama, don't stress your mind

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Where should we run to?

We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like

We got our problems

But just for the minute, let's push all our troubles aside

Alright, 'cause we got the keys to the universe

Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe

Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for

Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"

'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

Hey, mama, don't Stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don't stress your mind

So mama, don't stress your mind (don't stress your mind)

Hey, mama, don't Stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don't stress your mind

So mama, don't stress your mind

Kredit Lagu Mama – Jonas Blue feat Willian Singe