Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj

Haha, I know you gonna do for the 'gram, right?

D.A. got that dope

Yeah, hah

First things first, I fuck, get all the money

Bitches love me, keep it hunnid

Bitches like you, 'cause you funny, niggas ain't stunners

I'm the one that came and fucked the summer

I got a black Barbie, she into menages

I'ma fuck her all night 'til I cum nothing

Sip got me buzzin', I am not a husband

I can be your daddy, 'cause I am a motherfucker

Fuck niggas muggin', these niggas sweet, muffin

Put my seed on her face, she get smashed like a pumpkin

Ooh, she love it, do me rougher

Talk that nasty, when I smack your ass cheek

Can you make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Here, baby, take a sip, take a sip

Take a sip, take a sip, lick your lips, lick your lips

Yeah, baby, I just wanna see you dip, see you dip, make it dip

Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Yeah, baby, take a sip, take a sip, take a sip

Take a sip, take a sip, take a sip, take a sip

Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip

Santana bandana on the twist

Got your bitch wave ridin' on my dick

Man, these niggas ain't shit

I done came back with the hits

Fresher than the pillow with the fuckin' mint

What I said? I'm in, this shit is big

I came to flex, look in the mirror

Look at your ass, fuck a career

How you make a G-string just disappear

She like buy me all this shit, I need bags, I need fits

I need cash, I need cash, I'm just really nigga rich

Make it splash, make it splash, but before I get you dripped

I just got one question, bitch

Can you make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Here, baby, take a sip, take a sip

Take a sip, take a sip, lick your lips, lick your lips

Yeah, baby, I just wanna see you dip, see you dip, make it dip

Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Yeah, baby, take a sip, take a sip, take a sip

Take a sip, take a sip, take a sip

Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip

Show me how you make it dip

Show me how you make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip, make it dip

Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip

|Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip

Credit



Artis: Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj

Rilis: 2018

Album: Legendary

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis: Micheal Stevenson, D.A Doman, adele Alysee, Onika Maraj

Fakta Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj

Dip adalah lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika, Tyga. Lagu ini masuk dalam album studio ketujuh Tyga yang bertajuk Legendary. Album ini dirilis pada 18 September 2018, oleh Last Kings Records dan Empire Distribution sebagai single ketiga dari album.