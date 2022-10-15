Lirik Lagu Foolish – Tyler James dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Foolish – Tyler James

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

Baby I don't know why ya treat me so bad

You said you loved me, no one above me

And I was all you had

And though my heart is beating for ya

I can't stop crying

I don't know how

I allow you to treat me this way and still I stay

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

Baby I don't know why ya wanna do me wrong

See when I'm home, I'm all alone

And you are always gone

And boy, you know I really love you

I can't deny

I can't see how you could bring me to so many tears

After all these years

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

Oohhhhh

I trusted you, I trusted you

So sad, so sad

What love will make you do

All the things that we accept

Be the things that we regret

Too all of my ladies (ladies) feel me

C'mon sing wit me

See, when I get the strength to leave you

Always tell me that you need me

And I'm weak cause I believe you

And I'm mad because I love you

So I stop and think that may be

You can learn to appreciate me

Then it all remains the same that

You ain't never gonna change

(never gonna change, never gonna change)

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

See my days are cold without you

But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you

And though my heart can't take no more

I keep on running back to you

Baby why you hurt me leave me and desert me

Boy I gave you all my heart

And all you did was tear it up

Looking out my window

Knowing that I should go

Even when I pack my bags

See something always hold me back

Credit

Artis: Tyler James

Dirilis: 2005

Album: The Unlikely Lad

Genre: Pop

Penulis: James, Blair Mackichan

Fakta Lagu Foolish – Tyler James

Foolish adalah sebuah lagu oleh penyanyi-penulis lagu Inggris Tyler James. Lagu ini awalnya diberikan kepada Gareth Gates untuk albumnya Go Your Own Way pada 2004. Versi Tyler dirilis sebagai singel kedua dari album studio debutnya The Likely Lad di Britania Raya pada 7 Maret 2005.