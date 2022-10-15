Lirik Lagu Foolish – Tyler James dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Foolish – Tyler James
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
Baby I don't know why ya treat me so bad
You said you loved me, no one above me
And I was all you had
And though my heart is beating for ya
I can't stop crying
I don't know how
I allow you to treat me this way and still I stay
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
Baby I don't know why ya wanna do me wrong
See when I'm home, I'm all alone
And you are always gone
And boy, you know I really love you
I can't deny
I can't see how you could bring me to so many tears
After all these years
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
Oohhhhh
I trusted you, I trusted you
So sad, so sad
What love will make you do
All the things that we accept
Be the things that we regret
Too all of my ladies (ladies) feel me
C'mon sing wit me
See, when I get the strength to leave you
Always tell me that you need me
And I'm weak cause I believe you
And I'm mad because I love you
So I stop and think that may be
You can learn to appreciate me
Then it all remains the same that
You ain't never gonna change
(never gonna change, never gonna change)
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
See my days are cold without you
But I'm hurtin' while I'm with you
And though my heart can't take no more
I keep on running back to you
Baby why you hurt me leave me and desert me
Boy I gave you all my heart
And all you did was tear it up
Looking out my window
Knowing that I should go
Even when I pack my bags
See something always hold me back
Credit
Artis: Tyler James
Dirilis: 2005
Album: The Unlikely Lad
Genre: Pop
Penulis: James, Blair Mackichan
Fakta Lagu Foolish – Tyler James
Foolish adalah sebuah lagu oleh penyanyi-penulis lagu Inggris Tyler James. Lagu ini awalnya diberikan kepada Gareth Gates untuk albumnya Go Your Own Way pada 2004. Versi Tyler dirilis sebagai singel kedua dari album studio debutnya The Likely Lad di Britania Raya pada 7 Maret 2005.
