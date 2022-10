Lirik Lagu Worry About You – Tyler James dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Worry About You – Tyler James

I worry about you babe

When your phone's not on

I come by and you're not home

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

Worry about you babe

When it's late at night

You come back and looking fresh from a fight

Worry about you baby

I worry about you

I ain't sleeping at night

And I ain't eating quite right

I just worry about you

Tell me what I'm supposed to say

Watch you throw your love away?

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

Tell me what I'm supposed to do

Expect me to go down with you

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

Worry about you baby,

And the ride your on

Rollercoaster's too long

Worry about you baby,

Worry about you baby,

Worry about you babe

'Cause the world you're in

I so easily say we fit in

I worry about you baby

I worry about you

'Cause we ain't sleeping at night

We ain't eating quite right

I just worry about you

Tell me what I'm supposed to say

Once you throw your love away,

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

Tell me what I'm supposed to do

Expect me to go down with you

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

I ain't sleeping at night

And I ain't eating quite right

I just worry about you

Tell me what I'm supposed to say

'Bout you girl you're running away

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

Tell me what I'm supposed to do

Expect me to go down with you

Worry about you baby,

I worry about you

Credit

Artis: Tyler James

Dirilis: 2013

Album: A Place I Go

Genre: Pop

Penulis: Blair MacKichan dan Tyler James

Fakta Lagu Worry About You – Tyler James

Worry About You adalah sebuah lagu dengan gere pop yang ditulis oleh Tyler James. Pada lagu ini Tyler James berkerjasama dengan MacKichan untuk menggarap lagu tersebut.