Lirik Lagu Wasted Times - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wasted Times - The Weeknd

Wasted times I spent with someone else

She wasn't even half of you

Reminiscin' how you felt (-niscin' how you felt)

And even though you put my life through hell

I can't seem to forget 'bout you, 'bout you

I want you to myself

And now I'm askin', who do you belong to now?

Who you give that love to now?

Who you pullin' up on?

Who you gettin' sprung for now?

And what they got that I ain't got? 'Cause I got a lot

Don't make me run up on 'em, got me blowin' up their spot

'Cause I ain't got no business catchin' feelings anyway

I ain't got no business catchin' feelings

Catchin' feelings

These girls only want you when you're winnin' (winnin')

But you've been with me from the beginnin' (ooh, yeah, yeah)

And I know right now that we're not talkin' (not talkin')

I hope you know this dick is still an option

'Cause I'll beat it up (I'll beat it up, yeah)

I took my time to learn the way your body functions

You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion (ride it baby)

This sex will get you high without no other substance

So who do you belong to now? (Who do you belong to now?)

Who you give that love to now? (Who you give that love to now?)

Who you pullin' up on?

Who you gettin' sprung for now? (Who you gettin' sprung for now?)

And what they got that I ain't got? 'Cause I got a lot (I got a lot)

Don't make me run up on 'em, got me blowin' up their spot (blowin' up their spot)

'Cause I ain't got no business catchin' feelings anyway

I ain't got no business catchin' feelings (feelings)

Catchin' feelings

I ain't got no business catchin' feelings

I ain't got no business catchin' feelings

Catchin' fee-fee-fee-fee

Feelings

I ain't got no business catchin' feelings

I ain't got no business catchin' feelings

Catchin' fee-fee-fee-fee

Wake up

I don't wanna wake up

I don't wanna wake up

If you ain't layin' next to me

I don't wanna wake up

I don't wanna wake up

I don't wanna wake up

If you ain't layin' next to me-e-e

On me, me, on me, oh, I

On me, on me, on me

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: My Dear Melancholy

Rilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Adam King Feeney, Brittany Talia Hazzard, dan Sonny Moore