Lirik Lagu Breakeven - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breakeven - The Script

I'm still alive but I'm barely breathing

Just prayin' to a God that I don't believe in

'Cause I got time while she got freedom

'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even

Her best days will be some of my worst

She finally met a man that's gonna put her first

While I'm wide awake she's no trouble sleeping

'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even, even, no

What am I supposed to do when the best part of me was always you? And

What am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're okay?

I'm falling to pieces, yeah

I'm falling to pieces

They say bad things happen for a reason

But no wise words gonna stop the bleeding

'Cause she's moved on while I'm still grieving

And when a heart breaks no it don't break even, even, no

And what am I going to do when the best part of me was always you? And

What am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're okay?

I'm falling to pieces, yeah

I'm falling to pieces, yeah

I'm falling to pieces

(One still in love while the other one's leaving)

I'm falling to pieces

('Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even)

Oh you got his heart and my heart and none of the pain

You took your suitcase, I took the blame

Now I'm tryna make sense of what little remains ooh

'Cause you left me with no love and no love to my name

I'm still alive but I'm barely breathing

Just prayin' to a God that I don't believe in

'Cause I got time while she got freedom

'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break

No it don't break, no it don't break even, no

What am I gonna do when the best part of me was always you? And

What am I suppose to say when I'm all choked up and you're okay?

(Oh glad your okay now)

I'm falling to pieces yeah

I'm falling to pieces (oh, I'm falling, falling) yeah

I'm falling to pieces

(One still in love while the other one's leaving)

I'm falling to pieces

('Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even)

Oh it don't break even no

Oh it don't break even no

Oh it don't break even no