Lirik Lagu Breakeven - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breakeven - The Script
I'm still alive but I'm barely breathing
Just prayin' to a God that I don't believe in
'Cause I got time while she got freedom
'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even
Her best days will be some of my worst
She finally met a man that's gonna put her first
While I'm wide awake she's no trouble sleeping
'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even, even, no
What am I supposed to do when the best part of me was always you? And
What am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're okay?
I'm falling to pieces, yeah
I'm falling to pieces
They say bad things happen for a reason
But no wise words gonna stop the bleeding
'Cause she's moved on while I'm still grieving
And when a heart breaks no it don't break even, even, no
And what am I going to do when the best part of me was always you? And
What am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're okay?
I'm falling to pieces, yeah
I'm falling to pieces, yeah
I'm falling to pieces
(One still in love while the other one's leaving)
I'm falling to pieces
('Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even)
Oh you got his heart and my heart and none of the pain
You took your suitcase, I took the blame
Now I'm tryna make sense of what little remains ooh
'Cause you left me with no love and no love to my name
I'm still alive but I'm barely breathing
Just prayin' to a God that I don't believe in
'Cause I got time while she got freedom
'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break
No it don't break, no it don't break even, no
What am I gonna do when the best part of me was always you? And
What am I suppose to say when I'm all choked up and you're okay?
(Oh glad your okay now)
I'm falling to pieces yeah
I'm falling to pieces (oh, I'm falling, falling) yeah
I'm falling to pieces
(One still in love while the other one's leaving)
I'm falling to pieces
('Cause when a heart breaks no it don't break even)
Oh it don't break even no
Oh it don't break even no
Oh it don't break even no
Artikel Pilihan