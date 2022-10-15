Lirik Lagu Ropes - In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ropes - In Flames

How much can we take before we care to settle?

Thought we were set for a perfect scene

Everyone is waiting for a failure

Something I can't please and justify

The void within my eyes

Everyone is waiting for something they cannot have

Why don't you drop your guard

I'm on my knees

You got the mindset of a killer

And it will not take you far

If I had the answer would that make you stay?

This is the time and place it is your moment of fate

If this would be your last breath

Would it change a thing?

Dive head first into the fire

If you just let me I'll find a way

To ease your mind and for you to stay

And I will untie your only ropes

It's hard for me but believe me, I'm trying

What are you longing for?

What are you longing for?

What are you longing for?

If I had the answer

Would that make you stay

This is the time and place

You are waiting for something you cannot have

If this would be your last breath

Would it change a thing?

Dive head first into the fire

If you just let me I'll find a way

To ease your mind and for you to stay

And I will untie your only ropes

It's hard for me