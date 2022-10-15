Lirik Lagu Ropes - In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

How much can we take before we care to settle?
Thought we were set for a perfect scene
Everyone is waiting for a failure
Something I can't please and justify
The void within my eyes
Everyone is waiting for something they cannot have
Why don't you drop your guard
I'm on my knees
You got the mindset of a killer
And it will not take you far
If I had the answer would that make you stay?
This is the time and place it is your moment of fate
If this would be your last breath
Would it change a thing?
Dive head first into the fire
If you just let me I'll find a way
To ease your mind and for you to stay
And I will untie your only ropes
It's hard for me but believe me, I'm trying
What are you longing for?
What are you longing for?
What are you longing for?
If I had the answer
Would that make you stay
This is the time and place
You are waiting for something you cannot have
If this would be your last breath
Would it change a thing?
Dive head first into the fire
If you just let me I'll find a way
To ease your mind and for you to stay
And I will untie your only ropes
It's hard for me
