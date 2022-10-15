Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa /YouTube/Dua Lipa

Lirik Lagu

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy
And I can take you for a ride
I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm
Where the music don't stop for life
Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes
Shining just the way I like
If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company
You met me at the perfect time
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I'm levitating
The Milky Way, we're renegading
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating
You, moonlight, you're my starlight (you're the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating
I believe that you're for me, I feel it in our energy
I see us written in the stars
We can go wherever, so let's do it now or never, baby
Nothing's ever, ever too far
Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes
Shining just the way we are
I feel like we're forever, every time we get together
But whatever, let's get lost on Mars
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I'm levitating
The Milky Way, we're renegading
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating
You, moonlight, you're my starlight (you're the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating (whoo)
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm levitating (whoo)
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (whoo)
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I'm feeling so electric, dance my arse off
And even if I wanted to, I can't stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I'm feeling so electric, dance my arse off
And even if I wanted to, I can't stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I'm levitating
The Milky Way, we're renegading
I got you (yeah), moonlight, you're my starlight
I need you all night (all night), come on, dance with me
I'm levitating (whoo)
You can fly away with me tonight (tonight)
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (take you for a ride)
I'm levitating (whoo)
You can fly away with me tonight (tonight)
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (let me take you for a ride)
I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (you are my starlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me (come on, dance with me, baby)
I'm levitating
You, moonlight, you're my starlight (you're the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating

Credit

Penulis: Madonna Ciccone, Sarah Hudson, Melissa Elliot, Stephen Noel, Dua Lipa, Clarence

Tahun rilis: 2020

Album: Future Nostalgia

Genre: Pop funk, Space rock

Makna Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa

Makna pada lirik lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa ini menceritakan tentang perasaan jatuh cinta yang sedang dirasakan oleh Dua Lipa. Levitating juga memiliki makna tentang bersenang-senang dan bertemu seseorang lalu jatuh cinta.

Melalui lirik lagu ini, Dua Lipa ingin memberitahu kita bahwa kebahagiaan jatuh cinta seseorang tidak akan ada tandingannya. Lonjakan, getaran, dan sensasinya adalah satu diantara perasaan terbesar di dunia.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik The Lost Chord – Gorillaz ft. Leee John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Lost Chord – Gorillaz ft. Leee John dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sacrifice - Han Seung Woo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sacrifice - Han Seung Woo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gemintang – Andien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gemintang – Andien dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinta Melulu – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Melulu – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menua Bersamamu- Tri Suaka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menua Bersamamu- Tri Suaka dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wasted Times - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wasted Times - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd dan Lil Baby serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd dan Lil Baby serta Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kau dan Aku Menuju Ruang Hampa – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kau dan Aku Menuju Ruang Hampa – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Polisi Benarkan Lesti Kejora Datang ke Polres Jaksel untuk Kunjungi Rizky Billar, Laporan Akan Dicabut?
2

Kementerian PUPR Bakal Rehab Total Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang
3

Tak Hanya Tingkatkan Mobilitas Orang dan Barang, Jokowi Harap Kereta Cepat Jakarta Bandung Pacu Konektivitas
4

Konspirasi Arti Gestur Bharada E Saat di Kejagung, Netizen: Itu Simbol Sansekerta
5

Enggan Disebut Tukang Ribut, Ormas di Bekasi Patungan Bina UMKM
6

Wajah Lesti Kejora saat Sambangi Rizky Billar di Polres Metro Jaksel, Netizen: Jangan Cabut Laporannya
7

Terungkap! Polisi Bongkar Motif Rizky Billar Lakukan KDRT pada Lesti Kejora
8

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta dan Sinopsis, 13 Oktober 2022: Andin Kritis, Pelaku Sebenarnya Diduga Elsa
9

Slank Gelar Tur Konser di 5 Kota Besar di Indonesia, Bimbim: Kita Bisa Menyebarkan Energi Positif
10

Polri Tangkap Penggugat Ijazah Palsu Jokowi: Terkait Ujar Kebencian dan Penistaan Agama

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkasbitung ke Merak Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkasbitung ke Merak Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Template Flayer Twibbon Sumpah Pemuda 2022 yang ke-94: Cocok untuk Poster, Spanduk, Bingkai Foto dan Banner

Template Flayer Twibbon Sumpah Pemuda 2022 yang ke-94: Cocok untuk Poster, Spanduk, Bingkai Foto dan Banner

15 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB

Utara Times

Liga Inggris 2022 : Man United vs Newcastle Disiarkan Dimana, Jam Berapa? Simak Informasinya Disini

Liga Inggris 2022 : Man United vs Newcastle Disiarkan Dimana, Jam Berapa? Simak Informasinya Disini

15 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Hari Ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim dan Dapatkan Hadiahnya

Ini Kode Redeem Point Blank Aktif Hari Ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim dan Dapatkan Hadiahnya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Twin Dragons Hingga Suara Hati Istri Premier

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Twin Dragons Hingga Suara Hati Istri Premier

15 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Realita STTU

Kapolda Jawa Timur Jadi Tersangka Kasus Peredaran Narkoba

Kapolda Jawa Timur Jadi Tersangka Kasus Peredaran Narkoba

15 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cek Draf, Teks, Isi Naskah 'Sumpah Pemuda' Peringatan ke-94 Tanggal 28 Oktober 2022 Paling Lengkap

Cek Draf, Teks, Isi Naskah 'Sumpah Pemuda' Peringatan ke-94 Tanggal 28 Oktober 2022 Paling Lengkap

15 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Lesti Cabut Laporan KDRT Rizky Billar, Dewi Persik Heran: Jangan Bermain dengan Hukum

Lesti Cabut Laporan KDRT Rizky Billar, Dewi Persik Heran: Jangan Bermain dengan Hukum

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Purwakarta News

Semua Ruh Nabi dan Malaikat Menyambut Detik-detik Lahirnya Pemimpin Agung Nabi Muhammad SAW

Semua Ruh Nabi dan Malaikat Menyambut Detik-detik Lahirnya Pemimpin Agung Nabi Muhammad SAW

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Bioskop Trans TV Hari Ini, 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Hell Fest dan Shut In Hingga Dunia Punya Cerita

Jadwal Bioskop Trans TV Hari Ini, 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Hell Fest dan Shut In Hingga Dunia Punya Cerita

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Selesaikan Masalah Anda Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Selesaikan Masalah Anda Hari Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Kembali ke Mantan Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Kembali ke Mantan Cinta

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Link Live Streaming FP3 dan Kualifikasi MotoGP Australia 2022 di SPOTV Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming FP3 dan Kualifikasi MotoGP Australia 2022 di SPOTV Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Saksikan My Trip My Adventure Hingga Bioskop TransTV Shut In

Jadwal Acara TransTV Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Saksikan My Trip My Adventure Hingga Bioskop TransTV Shut In

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk KOta Bandung dan sekitarnya 19 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk KOta Bandung dan sekitarnya 19 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

15 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

15 Oktober 2022, 03:46 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Lima Lokasi

15 Oktober 2022, 03:42 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Merambah Ruang Pribadi Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Merambah Ruang Pribadi Pasangan

15 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Aktif, Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam Skin Mobile Legends Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022

Kode Redeem Aktif, Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam Skin Mobile Legends Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB