Lirik Lagu Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Geoul apeseo tto yeonseubhae
Du nuneul keuge tteo
Ireon pyojeongeul neon joahae
Eotteoke hamyeon deo yeonyakhae cheongchohae boilkka
An kkumindeut kkumyeobogon hae
Yeojaye maeumeul neomu molla neon
Let me just say it now
Duryeoun nae moseubkkaji gamssa anajweo
Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb
Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb
Yeonghonkkaji kkeureo tteoneun naesung
Gyeolguk ige da neol wihangeoya
Dumb dumb dumb
Sunsuhan nae nunbitbogo janmeori gullijimalgo
Let's play dumb dumb dumb
Weollae mani mot meogeoyo yangi jeogeoseo yeah
Beollen jeoldae mot jabayo neomu museoweo
Nah, I ain't got time for that
Tried to act the part and rewind it back
Over and over, show's over, take or leave
It's make love or, make believe
Yeojaye maeumeul neomu molla neon
Let me just say it now
Duryeoun nae moseubkkaji gamssa anajweo
Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb
Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb
Yeonghonkkaji kkeureo tteoneun naesung
Gyeolguk ige da neol wihangeoya
Dumb dumb dumb
Sunsuhan nae nunbitbogo janmeori gullijimalgo
Let's play dumb dumb dumb
Hey dumb dumb
Nega sarange ppajingeon nae gyehwekdaero done done
Hey dumb dumb
Ije aesseuji anado tell me that I'm the one one
Hey dumb dumb
Nega sarange ppajingeon nae gyehwekdaero done done
Hey dumb dumb
Ije aesseuji anado
Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb
Artikel Pilihan