Lirik Lagu Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi

Geoul apeseo tto yeonseubhae

Du nuneul keuge tteo

Ireon pyojeongeul neon joahae

Eotteoke hamyeon deo yeonyakhae cheongchohae boilkka

An kkumindeut kkumyeobogon hae

Yeojaye maeumeul neomu molla neon

Let me just say it now

Duryeoun nae moseubkkaji gamssa anajweo

Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb

Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb

Yeonghonkkaji kkeureo tteoneun naesung

Gyeolguk ige da neol wihangeoya

Dumb dumb dumb

Sunsuhan nae nunbitbogo janmeori gullijimalgo

Let's play dumb dumb dumb

Weollae mani mot meogeoyo yangi jeogeoseo yeah

Beollen jeoldae mot jabayo neomu museoweo

Nah, I ain't got time for that

Tried to act the part and rewind it back

Over and over, show's over, take or leave

It's make love or, make believe

Yeojaye maeumeul neomu molla neon

Let me just say it now

Duryeoun nae moseubkkaji gamssa anajweo

Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb

Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb

Yeonghonkkaji kkeureo tteoneun naesung

Gyeolguk ige da neol wihangeoya

Dumb dumb dumb

Sunsuhan nae nunbitbogo janmeori gullijimalgo

Let's play dumb dumb dumb

Hey dumb dumb

Nega sarange ppajingeon nae gyehwekdaero done done

Hey dumb dumb

Ije aesseuji anado tell me that I'm the one one

Hey dumb dumb

Nega sarange ppajingeon nae gyehwekdaero done done

Hey dumb dumb

Ije aesseuji anado

Nan ne meori kkokdaegieseo chumchweo you dumb dumb