Lirik Lagu We’re Good – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu
I'm on an island
Even when you're close
Can't take the silence
I'd rather be alone
I think it's pretty plain and simple
We gave it all we could
It's time I wave goodbye from the window
Let's end this like we should and say we're good
We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine
So let's at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else
As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself
Let's end it like we should and say we're good
No need to hide it
Go get what you want
This won't be a burden if we both don't hold a grudge
I think it's pretty plain and simple
We gave it all we could
It's time I wave goodbye from the window
Let's end this like we should and say we're good
We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine
So let's at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else
As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself
Let's end it like we should and say we're good
Now you're holding this against me
Like I knew you would
I'm trying my best to make this easy
So don't give me that look, just say we're good
We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine
So let's at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else
As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself
Let's end it like we should and say we're good
Credit
Penulis: Dua Lipa, Emily Warren, Scott Harris, Sly Silverstein
Tahun rilis: 2021
Album: Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)
Genre: Pop
Makna Lagu We’re Good – Dua Lipa
Lagu We’re Good menceritakan tentang perpisahan yang bersahabat, di mana semua orang menginginkannya. Seperti tidak ada lagi yang tersisa dari perpisahan ini.
Lagu We’re Good ini mengisahkan pasangan yang ingin mengakhiri hubungan dan berusaha untuk tetap baik-baik saja setelahnya.
