Lirik Lagu We’re Good – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

I'm on an island

Even when you're close

Can't take the silence

I'd rather be alone

I think it's pretty plain and simple

We gave it all we could

It's time I wave goodbye from the window

Let's end this like we should and say we're good

We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good

No need to hide it

Go get what you want

This won't be a burden if we both don't hold a grudge

I think it's pretty plain and simple

We gave it all we could

It's time I wave goodbye from the window

Let's end this like we should and say we're good

We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good

Now you're holding this against me

Like I knew you would

I'm trying my best to make this easy

So don't give me that look, just say we're good

We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good

Credit

Penulis: Dua Lipa, Emily Warren, Scott Harris, Sly Silverstein

Tahun rilis: 2021

Album: Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)

Genre: Pop

Makna Lagu We’re Good – Dua Lipa

Lagu We’re Good menceritakan tentang perpisahan yang bersahabat, di mana semua orang menginginkannya. Seperti tidak ada lagi yang tersisa dari perpisahan ini.

Lagu We’re Good ini mengisahkan pasangan yang ingin mengakhiri hubungan dan berusaha untuk tetap baik-baik saja setelahnya.