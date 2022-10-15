Lirik Lagu Tiny Victories - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tiny Victories - Christina Perri

Some days I Iook in the mirror and I think

The meanest things, all the meanest things

Somedays I'm holding my self-worth up

By a string, a string

But every day that I don't hide myself away

To me, is a tiny victory

Some days it feels like a wrecking ball is swinging

Through my rib cage, my rib cage

Some nights I'm just a million broken pieces singin'

On a stage

I'm a little more broken open, but a little more free

And that's a tiny victory

And if battles can win a war

I can keep picking my sword up off the floor

And learn to treasure these

Tiny victories, tiny victories

Some days givin' up on myself looks so

So easy to do, it's so easy to do

The struggle is slow, I'm barely movin' the needle

And the cracks may be few, but there's light coming through

And if battles can win a war

I can keep picking my sword up off the floor

And learn to treasure these

Tiny victories, tiny victories

Tiny victories, tiny victories

Every day that I don't hide myself away

Every day that I don't hide myself away

To me, is a tiny victory

Album: A Lighter Shade of Blue

Dirilis: 2022