Lirik Lagu Tiny Victories - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tiny Victories - Christina Perri
Some days I Iook in the mirror and I think
The meanest things, all the meanest things
Somedays I'm holding my self-worth up
By a string, a string
But every day that I don't hide myself away
To me, is a tiny victory
Some days it feels like a wrecking ball is swinging
Through my rib cage, my rib cage
Some nights I'm just a million broken pieces singin'
On a stage
I'm a little more broken open, but a little more free
And that's a tiny victory
And if battles can win a war
I can keep picking my sword up off the floor
And learn to treasure these
Tiny victories, tiny victories
Some days givin' up on myself looks so
So easy to do, it's so easy to do
The struggle is slow, I'm barely movin' the needle
And the cracks may be few, but there's light coming through
And if battles can win a war
I can keep picking my sword up off the floor
And learn to treasure these
Tiny victories, tiny victories
Tiny victories, tiny victories
Every day that I don't hide myself away
Every day that I don't hide myself away
To me, is a tiny victory
Album: A Lighter Shade of Blue
Dirilis: 2022
