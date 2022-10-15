Lirik Lagu Blow – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blow – Jackson Wang

You taste like cigarettes

I hit it every chance I get

Girl, you got me dripping sweat

You pull me back every time I quit

Yeah

You taste like cigarettes

Your body feels like disrespect

Let you play me like an instrument

But I'm addicted to it

Yeah, I'm addicted to it, yeah, yeah

I felt her coming and I couldn't escape

I'm in the belly of the beast again

My dirty secret that keeps me awake

Don't stop now, you got me ready to blow

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You taste like cigarettes

I got a problem, think I'm into it

I breathe her in and hold it in my chest

I take a hit and let it burn my lips

(Burn my lips, hey)

I felt her coming and I couldn't escape

I'm in the belly of the beast again

My dirty secret that keeps me awake

Don't stop now, you got me ready to blow

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You got me blowing away

I'll do anything

Tell me what to do

Ooh, ooh, ooh (hey)