Lirik Lagu Blow – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

You taste like cigarettes
I hit it every chance I get
Girl, you got me dripping sweat
You pull me back every time I quit
Yeah
You taste like cigarettes
Your body feels like disrespect
Let you play me like an instrument
But I'm addicted to it
Yeah, I'm addicted to it, yeah, yeah
I felt her coming and I couldn't escape
I'm in the belly of the beast again
My dirty secret that keeps me awake
Don't stop now, you got me ready to blow
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
You taste like cigarettes
I got a problem, think I'm into it
I breathe her in and hold it in my chest
I take a hit and let it burn my lips
(Burn my lips, hey)
I felt her coming and I couldn't escape
I'm in the belly of the beast again
My dirty secret that keeps me awake
Don't stop now, you got me ready to blow
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
You got me blowing away
I'll do anything
Tell me what to do
Ooh, ooh, ooh (hey)
