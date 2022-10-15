Lirik Lagu Blow – Jackson Wang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
Blow – Jackson Wang.
Blow – Jackson Wang. //YouTube Jackson Wang

BlowJackson Wang

You taste like cigarettes
I hit it every chance I get
Girl, you got me dripping sweat
You pull me back every time I quit
Yeah

You taste like cigarettes
Your body feels like disrespect
Let you play me like an instrument
But I'm addicted to it
Yeah, I'm addicted to it, yeah, yeah

I felt her coming and I couldn't escape
I'm in the belly of the beast again
My dirty secret that keeps me awake
Don't stop now, you got me ready to blow

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You taste like cigarettes
I got a problem, think I'm into it
I breathe her in and hold it in my chest
I take a hit and let it burn my lips
(Burn my lips, hey)

I felt her coming and I couldn't escape
I'm in the belly of the beast again
My dirty secret that keeps me awake
Don't stop now, you got me ready to blow

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You got me blowing away
I'll do anything
Tell me what to do
Ooh, ooh, ooh (hey)

Lirik Lagu Teman Bahagia – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Starmarker – Kana Boon dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Carousel – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Rain – Kim Tae Woo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Now I Know – Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wide Awake  – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

15 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Utara Times

Info Terbaru Guncangan Gempa Terkini Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 oktober 2022, Barusan Terjadi, Mag: 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB