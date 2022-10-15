Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance

The future is bulletproof

The aftermath is secondary

It's time to do it now and do it loud

Killjoys, make some noise

Na, na-na, na-na, na-na, na-na

Na, na-na, na-na, na-na

Na, na-na, na-na, na-na

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Drugs, gimme drugs, gimme drugs

I don't need it, but I'll sell what you got

Take the cash and I'll keep it

Eight legs to the wall

Hit the gas, kill 'em all

And we crawl, and we crawl, and we crawl

You be my detonator

Love, gimme love, gimme love

I don't need it, but I'll take what I want from your heart

And I'll keep it in a bag, in a box

Put an "X" on the floor

Gimme more, gimme more, gimme more

Shut up and sing it with me

From mall security

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

To every enemy

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

We're on your property

Standing in V formation

Let's blow an artery

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Eat plastic surgery

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Keep your apology

Give us more detonation

More, gimme more, gimme more

Oh, let me tell you 'bout the sad man

Shut up and let me see your jazz hands

Remember when you were a madman

Thought you was Batman

And hit the party with a gas can

Kiss me, you animal

You run the company

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Fuck like a Kennedy

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

I think we'd rather be

Burning your information

Let's blow an artery

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Eat plastic surgery

(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Keep your apology

Give us more detonation

And right here

Right now

All the way in Battery City

The little children

Raise their open filthy palms

Like tiny daggers up to heaven