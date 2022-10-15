Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance
The future is bulletproof
The aftermath is secondary
It's time to do it now and do it loud
Killjoys, make some noise
Na, na-na, na-na, na-na, na-na
Na, na-na, na-na, na-na
Na, na-na, na-na, na-na
Na-na, na-na, na-na
Drugs, gimme drugs, gimme drugs
I don't need it, but I'll sell what you got
Take the cash and I'll keep it
Eight legs to the wall
Hit the gas, kill 'em all
And we crawl, and we crawl, and we crawl
You be my detonator
Love, gimme love, gimme love
I don't need it, but I'll take what I want from your heart
And I'll keep it in a bag, in a box
Put an "X" on the floor
Gimme more, gimme more, gimme more
Shut up and sing it with me
From mall security
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
To every enemy
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
We're on your property
Standing in V formation
Let's blow an artery
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
Eat plastic surgery
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
Keep your apology
Give us more detonation
More, gimme more, gimme more
Oh, let me tell you 'bout the sad man
Shut up and let me see your jazz hands
Remember when you were a madman
Thought you was Batman
And hit the party with a gas can
Kiss me, you animal
You run the company
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
Fuck like a Kennedy
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
I think we'd rather be
Burning your information
Let's blow an artery
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
Eat plastic surgery
(Na, na-na, na-na, na-na)
Keep your apology
Give us more detonation
And right here
Right now
All the way in Battery City
The little children
Raise their open filthy palms
Like tiny daggers up to heaven
