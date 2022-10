Lirik My Heart I Surrender – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Heart I Surrender – I Prevail

I'm a ghost in your eyes.

A shadow you can't seem to recognize.

I have a thought of you for every, star in the sky

But I'm scared, I'll never cross your mind.

Yeah, I'm scared.

Will our stars ever align?

Will two hearts, beat in time?

These words you should always remember,

To you, my heart I surrender.

Chasing love that can never be mine.

Maybe one day you'll realize.

These words you should always remember,

To you, my heart I surrender.

My heart I surrender.

And I can't count the times.

I stayed awake pretending you were mine.

Now I'm left here with this emptiness inside,

Why can't I make you mine?

Will our stars ever align?

Will two hearts, beat in time?

These words you should always remember,

To you, my heart I surrender.

Chasing love that can never be mine.

Maybe one day you'll realize.

These words you should always remember,

To you, my heart I surrender.

My heart I surrender.

Will our stars ever align?

Will two hearts, beat in time?

These words you should always remember,

To you, my heart I surrender.

Chasing love that can never be mine.

Maybe one day you'll realize.

These words you should always remember,

To you, my heart I surrender.

Credits

Artis: I Prevail

Album: Heart vs Mind

Rilis: 2014

Genre: Rock

Penulis lagu: Bernard Perry, Richard Vanlerberghe, Stephen Menoian, Leeland Runestad, Brian Burkheiser