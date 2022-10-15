Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker
How do I tell you I need you
When you steal the breath in my lungs?
My body shakes 'til the blood in my face
Makes me awkward, smile, and turn around
How do I hold these emotions
When you spin my world out of place?
One look at me, it feels like everything
Is written marker on my face
I'm hopin' maybe you can tell me now
Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?
Am I a moth in your flame?
Do you burn the same when I
Look in your eyes?
Do you get butterflies?
Butterflies
Don't know what I'd do without you
And that's why you're not here in my arms
I'm so scared to lose what we already have
Askin' for everything that I want
'Cause maybe I raised all your red flags
And these green lights are just in my head
I swear that there's something we both can't explain
And I'm terrified to lose it
I'm hopin' maybe you can tell me now
Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?
Am I a moth in your flame?
Do you burn the same when I...
Hopin' maybe you can tell me now
Am I the only one that's catchin' butterflies?
Am I a moth in your flame?
Do you burn the same when I
Look in your eyes?
Look in my eyes
Do you get butterflies?
(Butterflies)
Credit
Artis: Abe Parker
Album: Butterflies
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Pop, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker
Lagu ini dirilis pada 28 Januari 2022 oleh penyanyi asal Atlanta, Abe Parker dan merupakan lagu utama dalam album singlenya yang juga bertajuk “Butterflies”. Dalam album single tersebut terdapat tiga lagu lainnya di antaranya berjudul “Stupid Face”, “3 Moods”, dan “Empty House”.
Lirik lagu “Butterflies” yang ditulis sangat menyentuh. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang sedang menaruh hatinya pada seseorang yang ia cintai, tetapi sulit mendapatkan hatinya kembali karena ia gugup untuk menyatakan perasaannya rasa cintanya.
