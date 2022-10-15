Lirik Lagu Pardon Me – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pardon Me – Incubus
Pardon me while I burst
Pardon me while I burst
A decade ago, I never thought I would be
At twenty-three on the verge of spontaneous combustion
Woe-is-me
But I guess that it comes with the territory
An ominous landscape of never-ending calamity
I need you to hear, I need you to see
That I have had all that I can take
And exploding seems like a definite possibility
To me
So pardon me while I burst into flames
I've had enough of the world and its people's mindless games
So pardon me while I burn and rise above the flame
Pardon me, pardon me... I'll never be the same
Not two days ago, I was having a look
In a book and I saw a picture of a guy fried up above his knees
I said, "I can relate," because lately I've been
Thinking of combustication as a welcomed vacation from
The burdens of the planet earth
Like gravity, hypocrisy, and the perils of being in 3-D
But thinking so much differently
So pardon me while I burst into flames
I've had enough of the world and its people's mindless games
So pardon me while I burn and rise above the flame
Pardon me, pardon me... I'll never be the same
Never be the same, yeah
Pardon me while I burst into flames
Pardon me, pardon me, pardon me
So pardon me while I burst into flames
I've had enough of the world and its people's mindless games
So pardon me while I burn and rise above the flame
Pardon me, pardon me... I'll never be the same
