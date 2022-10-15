Lirik Lagu Pardon Me – Incubus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pardon Me – Incubus

Pardon me while I burst

A decade ago, I never thought I would be

At twenty-three on the verge of spontaneous combustion

Woe-is-me

But I guess that it comes with the territory

An ominous landscape of never-ending calamity

I need you to hear, I need you to see

That I have had all that I can take

And exploding seems like a definite possibility

To me

So pardon me while I burst into flames

I've had enough of the world and its people's mindless games

So pardon me while I burn and rise above the flame

Pardon me, pardon me... I'll never be the same

Not two days ago, I was having a look

In a book and I saw a picture of a guy fried up above his knees

I said, "I can relate," because lately I've been

Thinking of combustication as a welcomed vacation from

The burdens of the planet earth

Like gravity, hypocrisy, and the perils of being in 3-D

But thinking so much differently

So pardon me while I burst into flames

I've had enough of the world and its people's mindless games

So pardon me while I burn and rise above the flame

Pardon me, pardon me... I'll never be the same

Never be the same, yeah

Pardon me while I burst into flames

Pardon me, pardon me, pardon me

So pardon me while I burst into flames

I've had enough of the world and its people's mindless games

So pardon me while I burn and rise above the flame

Pardon me, pardon me... I'll never be the same