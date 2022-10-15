Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – Selena Gomez

Now that I have captured your attention

I wanna steal you for a rhythm intervention

Mr. TSA, I'm ready for inspection

Sh-sh-show me how you make a first impression

Oh, oh

Can we take it nice and slow, slow?

Break it down and drop it low, low

'Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights

'Til you can't let me go

I just wanna feel your body right next to mine

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

And when it's coming closer to the end, hit rewind

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

Yeah, baby, slow down the song

Yeah, baby, slow down the song

If you want me, I'm accepting applications

So long as we can keep this record on rotation

You know I'm good with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

Breathe me in, breathe me out

So amazing

Oh, oh

Can we take it nice and slow, slow?

Break it down and drop it low, low

'Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights

'Til you can't let me go

I just wanna feel your body right next to mine

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

And when it's coming closer to the end, hit rewind

All night long

Baby, slow down the song

Yeah, baby, slow down the song

Yeah, baby, slow down the song

Breathe me in, breathe me out

The music's got me going

Breathe me in, breathe me out

No stopping 'til the morning

Breathe me in, breathe me out

You know I'm ready for it

For it, for it