Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Now that I have captured your attention
I wanna steal you for a rhythm intervention
Mr. TSA, I'm ready for inspection
Sh-sh-show me how you make a first impression
Oh, oh
Can we take it nice and slow, slow?
Break it down and drop it low, low
'Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights
'Til you can't let me go
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end, hit rewind
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
If you want me, I'm accepting applications
So long as we can keep this record on rotation
You know I'm good with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation
Breathe me in, breathe me out
So amazing
Oh, oh
Can we take it nice and slow, slow?
Break it down and drop it low, low
'Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights
'Til you can't let me go
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end, hit rewind
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
Breathe me in, breathe me out
The music's got me going
Breathe me in, breathe me out
No stopping 'til the morning
Breathe me in, breathe me out
You know I'm ready for it
For it, for it
