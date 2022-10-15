Lirik Lagu Trust - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like the winds, blowing
Changes, fast and growing
I knew better then
I knew better then
Words that hurt the ones you lovin'
Hatred for who you're becomin'
I knew better then yes
I knew better then
To trust myself
To trust someone else
To trust the lies that slip from my mouth
Trust the heart I'm so quick to sell
Yes I knew better then
I knew better then
To trust love again
Memories who won't stop stinging
Promises I could't believe in
I knew better then
I knew better then
To trust myself
To trust someone else
To trust the doubt in the back of my mind
Trust the trail of pain left behind
Yes, I knew better then
I knew better then to trust love again
And I'm so quick to lose
What was never mine to keep
And I cannot stand (oh) what's broken under me
I don't know how to forgive
Myself for everything that I missed
Learn trust
Like the winds, blowing
Changes, fast and growing
I knew better then
I knew better then
Artikel Pilihan