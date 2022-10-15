Lirik Lagu Trust - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trust - Christina Perri

Like the winds, blowing

Changes, fast and growing

I knew better then

I knew better then

Words that hurt the ones you lovin'

Hatred for who you're becomin'

I knew better then yes

I knew better then

To trust myself

To trust someone else

To trust the lies that slip from my mouth

Trust the heart I'm so quick to sell

Yes I knew better then

I knew better then

To trust love again

Memories who won't stop stinging

Promises I could't believe in

I knew better then

I knew better then

To trust myself

To trust someone else

To trust the doubt in the back of my mind

Trust the trail of pain left behind

Yes, I knew better then

I knew better then to trust love again

And I'm so quick to lose

What was never mine to keep

And I cannot stand (oh) what's broken under me

I don't know how to forgive

Myself for everything that I missed

Learn trust

Like the winds, blowing

Changes, fast and growing

I knew better then

I knew better then